Ruben Amorim has been told the four dependable Manchester United players he should build the club around, with one major Erik ten Hag decision questioned and with Jamie Carragher told he is wrong over claims they should show one of their best players of the last five years the door.

A new era at Old Trafford at has got off to an indifferent start with the new coach overseeing four wins and three defeats from his first eight games at helm and realising very quickly how their inconsistencies had ultimately cost his predecessor, Ten Hag, his job. Having adopted his preferred 3-4-2-1 formation on Manchester United from the get-go, these next few months are likely to see the club embark on a major transitional period as the club gets used to his methods and Amorim himself learning which players are capable of playing a leading role in his revival plans.

However, with Amorim pondering which of his players should make it, former United striker Teddy Sheringham has named the four stars the Portuguese tactician can build his side around – and believes Ten Hag may have got it wrong to bin off £80m defender Harry Maguire, a man he still rates as “captain material”.

“I think Harry Maguire has still got that stature at the football club. I think he’s still captain material,” Sheringham told Genting. “Kobbie Mainoo, who has a lovely presence in midfield. Amad, who I talked about earlier, and Rasmus Hojlund.

“Amad and Hojlund, both young lads that have been showing good grit. I like Hojlund. He’s been feeding off scraps for far too long, but he’s still scoring goals. I think he’s got something about him. He’s still only a very young boy to be leading the line at Man Utd.

“When they had the choice to buy either Harry Kane or him one and a half years ago, I would have said, you’ve got to go and get Harry Kane to lead the line for the next two years, three years, and then get Hojlund in.

“But now Hojlund has had that 18-month experience. I think it’s held him in good stead, and I think he’s in a good place, that’s what I’m taking from the way that he plays.”

Sheringham blasts money wasting; contradicts Carragher on Bruno Fernandes

Sheringham believes that if United are return to their former glories they are going to need to cut out theyr money wasting, highlighing the recent departure of Dan Ashworth, just five months after spending £3m compensation on him to prise him from Newcastle, as the prime example.

“Yeah, Dan Ashworth probably is a disposable piece of the bigger jigsaw at United. I mean, they’re good at wasting money, aren’t they, Man United! To do that, have the prolonged chase with him while he was at Newcastle and then to get him out after, how long did you say, five months? It’s absolutely ridiculous. To chase a man down, pay compensation for them and then to get rid, probably having to pay him off as well. Ridiculous.”

One man whose future remains under the spotlight at United is Bruno Fernandes, whom has arguably been the club’s most consistent star since arriving at Old Trafford in an initial £47m move from Sporting Lisbon in January 2020.

Approaching his fifth anniversary in the north-west, Fernandes has found his future questioned of late following a poor start to the season and amid claims from Jamie Carragher that United would be better off without him.

Sheringham disagrees with Carragher on Fernandes, though, having backed Amorim to help him rediscover his very best form, which, to be fair, has showed very strong signs of returning over recent weeks.

“No, I think Fernandes has reacted very well to the new manager coming in. I wouldn’t sell him as Carragher has suggested.

“Obviously, being a fellow Portuguese, I think it does help, so Bruno can understand exactly what he wants, and he probably knows by watching his old club Sporting Lisbon, what the manager is all about.

“He will know more about him than the average player at Manchester United, so I wouldn’t get rid of Fernandes. I think he’s stepped up to the plate and I think he’s one to build a team around as well.”

Meanwhile, United are being linked with an incredible triple raid worth £166m (€200m, $208.6m) – with Amorim reported to have handed club bosses a list of three ‘Galacticos’ he would love to bring to Old Trafford in 2025.

Per the report, emanating in Spain, the United boss is dreaming of landing Ronald Araujo, Victor Osimhen and…. Tyler Dibling. And it’s claimed a move for two of that trio has been lined up for next month’s transfer window.

Elsewhere on the incomings front, United have also been linked with a quite implausible move for Chelsea superstar Cole Palmer.

And while the notion of such a transfer would quickly be dismissed by most, former United defender Jaap Stam has explained why he thinks such a move is possible and why the switch to Old Trafford is something the 22-year-old would ‘like’.

And finally, United could soon find a new home for the wantaway Marcus Rashford amid claims they had green-lit his exit, potentially on an initial loan, but with four potential destinations having had the brakes put on them.

Reports later on Saturday then claimed a talks over a move to Barcelona were rapidly advancing.

Rating Ruben Amorim’s games in charge of Man Utd so far

By TEAMtalk columnist and Man Utd season ticket holder Nathan Egerton

United return to action on Sunday afternoon with a testing home date against Bournemouth, who famously claimed a 3-0 win at Old Trafford last season.

A win here would grant Amorim his fifth win from nine matches in charge, though a defeat would be his fourth already too.

Here we take a look at his matches in charge so far…

Ipswich Town 1-1 Man Utd: The Amorim era got off to a brilliant start with a Marcus Rashford goal inside the first 81 seconds but they were unable to build on their early opener.

The hosts equalised just before half time and a couple of brilliant saves from Andre Onana prevented Ipswich from claiming all three points.

5/10

Man Utd 3-2 Bodo/Glimt: Bodo/Glimt exposed United’s defensive frailties by scoring two goals in quick succession before the half-hour mark.

But United dominated possession at Old Trafford and a Rasmus Hojlund brace helped Amorim secure his first win as United head coach.

7/10

Man Utd 4-0 Everton: After a slow start to the game, United dominated against Everton and

Marcus Rashford and Joshua Zirkzee bagged a brace apiece.

Their 4-0 victory saw them win a Premier League game by four or more goals for the first time since August 2021.

8/10

Arsenal 2-0 Man Utd: While offering little threat in the final third, United had a good shape and frustrated their opponents for large parts of the opening 45 minutes.

But Arsenal scored two set-piece goals in the second half to give Amorim his first defeat as United manager.

6/10

Man Utd 2-3 Nottingham Forest: It became back-to-back defeats for Amorim after terrible mistakes from Andre Onana and Lisandro Martinez gifted Forest a 3-2 win at Old Trafford.

4/10

Viktoria Plzen 1-2 Man Utd: After a poor first half in the Czech Republic, a brace from substitute Rasmus Hojlund gave United their first away win in Europe since March 2023.

7/10

Man City 1-2 Man Utd: United were trailing with 87 minutes gone at the Etihad but produced a sensational turnaround with Bruno Fernandes’ penalty followed up by a winner from Amad Diallo.

It was a statement win for Amorim, who became the first United manager since Sir Alex Ferguson to win his first Manchester derby.

9/10

Tottenham 4-3 Man Utd: Amorim made a few changes to his team for the Carabao Cup quarter-final and Tottenham raced into a deserved 3-0 lead.

United showed fight in the second half to bring it back to 3-2 and came close to equalising before Son Heung-min scored direct from a corner.

Jonny Evans made it 4-3 in injury-time but the Reds were unable to level the tie and a chance of silverware has now gone.

6/10