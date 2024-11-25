Roy Keane warned Ruben Amorim of the almighty job he faces in restoring Manchester United to their former glory after delivering brutal destruction of where the team is right now after their flat 1-1 draw against Ipswich on Sunday.

A new era may be underway at Old Trafford, but Amorim’s first game – which saw him switch to a 3-4-3 formation – hardly followed the perfect script after finding themselves second best for large periods of the game, despite getting off to a dream start after Marcus Rashford’s second-minute goal. But when Omari Hutchison equalised, Manchester United were indebted to Andre Onana, who pulled off some solid saves to prevent the scoreline getting worse.

That point was enough for the Red Devils to climb to 12th in the table, but with an xG of just 0.9 from the game, and with frailties throughout the side, Keane believes Amorim has a monumental task is rebuilding the side to compete with the very best.

“He’s got big problems,” Keane said on Sky Sports.

“The lack of threat in the second half, and Ipswich looked like they’d go on and win. They’ve not won at home all season. He has the same problems for Man Utd, but he’s only had a week with them.

“You have to give the man a chance but the threat going forward, it’s a huge problem for Man Utd. It’s not good enough.

“We saw the shape of the team but it is the same players and the same problems. We talk about leopards and spots: lack of goals and lack of quality in the second half. Ipswich looked the better team.

“It’s his first game, a lot to take in and it has been a mental week for him, but ultimately he will be disappointed. Man Utd are, at this moment in time, an average Premier League team. It’s a huge job for the manager. Hopefully, he can get it sorted.”

DON’T MISS

Top Man Utd star ‘exposed’ by Ten Hag backed for crucial role in new Amorim system.

Amorim in ‘love’ with Ten Hag signing, as boss labels Man Utd system ‘perfect’ for star after recent struggles

Amorim ‘needs a longer contract’ as new Man Utd boss admits team will ‘suffer’

The 39-year-old signed an initial two-and-a-half-year deal upon his appointment at Old Trafford – through to the summer of 2027 – but Keane has already warned the Portuguese he may need far longer to turn around the club, such is the size of the task awaiting him.

“He should have signed a longer contract,” said Keane. “There is a long way back for this team.

“This is an average Manchester United team. All the stats back that up. They are hit-and-miss – you never know which team will turn up. Not good.

“‘Boring’ seems a bit strong but they lack conviction. It’s really disappointing. It’s so flat. This team is way off it, getting back in the top four.

“You look at certain individuals and they think they’re better than they are. United are average at everything. There is nothing special about them.”

Amorim himself has quickly fronted up to the project in front of him, speaking honestly to the Sky Sports cameras following the point at Portman Road.

“We are going to suffer for a long period,” he said. “It’s going to take a long time.

“We will try to get results but we know we will have to be patient. The structure will take time. We have had just two training sessions and they did OK. We have a lot of games and the guys who do not play will train.

“We must improve the way we play. The players are trying, they are really trying. I know it’s frustrating for the fans but we will try.

“It’s so clear for everybody that Onana saved us two times at least. He understands very clearly and he did a great job.”

Latest Man Utd transfer news: Giants ‘in contact’ over Rashford deal; top Amorim target named

Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford could soon have an escape route for him at Manchester United opening up after our reporter Rudy Galetti revealed PSG have reignited their interest in signing the star ahead of the January window and with boss Luis Enrique serious about his wishes to sign the 27-year-old.

Rashford is one of United’s best-paid players and while Sunday’s goal will lead to hopes of a revival, it’s understood he is not altogether happy at Old Trafford and a solid offer will come under strong consideration by INEOS.

Enrique wants Rashford as a replacement for the under-performing Goncalo Ramos, himself previously having been linked with United.

Elsewhere, the Red Devils could also soon be fielding a firm approach for Joshua Zirkzee, with the Italian giants having already drawn up an action plan over how to prise the £36.5m away from Old Trafford just a matter of months after his arrival from Bologna.

As far as incomings are concerned, a report over the weekend claimed new United boss Amorim has already informed club bosses of his dream signing and the player he would most love to sign to help transform the club’s fortunes. However, a colossal transfer battle with Manchester City is predicted over the €70m-rated star.

Take our quiz on new Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim