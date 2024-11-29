Paul Pogba and Angel Gomes have both been linked with a move to Man Utd

Manchester United have been told it would be a “brilliant idea” to re-sign free agent midfielder Paul Pogba, with an observer advising Ruben Amorim to resist the temptation to bring back another former star, but having named the “deadly” striker the Red Devils should look to sign.

A new era is underway at Old Trafford with Portuguese coach Amorim the latest manager entrusted with restoring Manchester United to their former glories. But after a mediocre start to the season in both the Premier League and the Europa League, it is evidently clear that the 39-year-old has a pretty sizeable task on his hands.

Despite a colossal £616m (€740.5m, $780.4m) spend during the Erik ten Hag reign, United’s squad still look badly short of quality across the park, leaving his successor with a vast rebuilding job and more so if he is to make his preferred 3-4-2-1 formation a success.

However, former striker Louis Saha believes Amorim can do himself a favour by bringing Pogba back into the mix, with the World Cup winner eligible to return to professional football after completing a reduced 18-month suspension imposed upon him for doping offences.

“Bringing back Paul Pogba would be a brilliant idea for United,” Saha told Slotswise. In terms of talent, there are not many like Paul Pogba in the world. It’s all about creating a nice balance in midfield and he can provide so much.

“I really believe that Pogba still has a huge amount of talent to show and his appetite to perform must be enormous, which could be a big advantage.

“Physically, of course, he hasn’t played. He has been injured a lot and with his ban, he will be rusty, and those things don’t make it easy to get back to his best, but in terms of talent, there is absolutely no doubt he could be an important player for United. Paul Pogba is just an enormous player, and he should be playing for a top team.”

Saha believes United’s most desperate need is in attack and feels a “deadly striker” signing could prove transformative for Amorim.

“Not having a deadly striker is definitely still a problem. It was good to see [Marcus] Rashford at the end of the cross from Amad, but I don’t think he has the killer instinct in front of goal to play as a No.9 where you definitely have someone who can create his own chances and also be able to score scrappy goals when the team is not playing well.

“[Viktor] Gyokeres could well be that man and he obviously has a history with Amorim, but the price tag could be an issue.”

Man Utd urged to resist chance to re-sign Angel Gomes

Amorim also wants to add more bite to United’s midfield and a report on Thursday claimed the United boss has urged the club to trigger the exit clause in Morten Hjulmand’s Sporting contract in a bid to beat Manchester City to the Dane’s signature.

However, last week it was also claimed that Amorim was keen to bring Angel Gomes back to Old Trafford – five years after his departure to Lille. Now a regular in the England squad, the midfielder is out of contract next summer and will be eligible to sign a pre-contract agreement from January 1.

And with the player indicating his interest in making a move, Amorim is reported to have green-lit his return.

However, Saha believes United need better than the 24-year-old England midfielder and has urged them to overlook the four-times capped star.

“I think there needs to be a balance in the midfield and I don’t think Angel Gomes will be the solution.

“The solution is like someone who is really a master in that position, providing the link between the defence and the attack. It’s not an easy role to play and I see Angel Gomes as someone that is maybe not that kind of player.”

Latest Man Utd transfer news: Rio doubts Gyokeres as Zirkzee plan emerges

Despite Saha’s recommendation that United move for Gyokeres, another former United man, Rio Ferdinand, has expressed his reservations over a deal to bring the Swede to Old Trafford.

The former Coventry man has blasted in an incredible 67 goals in 69 appearances since moving to Lisbon, but Ferdinand reckons he spotted some weaknesses in the striker’s game when he came up against Arsenal on Tuesday and has now advised United to think twice before sanctioning his signing.

One man who could link the midfield and attack in the way Saha has spoken about is Christopher Nkunku, with the Chelsea star linked with a January move to Old Trafford.

However, Enzo Maresca has moved to put the brakes on claims that the £53m Frenchman could be allowed to leave for United in January.

Finally, claims that Joshua Zirkzee will be ushered out of Old Trafford at the first available opportunity by Amorim have been clarified, with sources revealing to us why talk of the Dutchman’s premature evacuation at United may actually be a falsehood.

IN-FOCUS: Angel Gomes – the one who got away for Man Utd?

Angel Gomes, stats for Lille in 2023/24

Gomes was hailed as a top prospect during his time with Man Utd. However, he made just 10 senior appearances for them and was largely limited to cameos off the bench, and left the club when his contract expired in 2020.

Gomes ultimately signed for Lille on a free transfer where he has been given the opportunity to display his talents.

A successful loan with Portuguese side Boavista in the 2020/21 campaign saw him rewarded with a spot in Lille’s starting XI in the following season.

Gomes has made 118 appearances for Lille and scored eight goals and made 18 assists so far. He can play as an attacking, central or wide midfielder and his versatility is a key reason why so many top clubs are interested in him.