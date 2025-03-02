Amorim told Man Utd starter ‘must be dropped’ after ‘horrendous’ incident

Ruben Amorim has been urged to hammer the final nail in the Manchester United career of a regular starter following one moment described as ‘horrendous’.

There are no shortage of issues engulfing Ruben Amorim and the early stages of his tenure at Manchester United right now. Off-field job losses and ticket price hikes are decisions Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS believed had to be made for the benefit of the club’s long-term financial health.

Reaction to those changes has understandably been negative, while on-field results have done little to lift the gloom at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils did pick up three points last time out against Ipswich Town, though did so in spite of and not through the aid of starting goalkeeper, Andre Onana.

The 28-year-old was at fault for Ipswich’s opener when failing to communicate with Patrick Dorgu. Onana also did not cover himself in glory for the second of Jaden Philogene’s goals when failing to deal with the winger’s cross that drifted inside the far post without being touched.

And in an article produced by the Daily Mail that ran the rule over United’s many issues, Onana was highlighted as one problem that can be fixed by making one very simple decision.

‘Andre Onana has to be dropped, plain and simple,’ the report read.

‘His horrendous blunder that led to Ipswich’s opener at Old Trafford on Wednesday night was surely the final nail in the coffin for the goalkeeper.’

Man Utd eyeing Andre Onana replacement

Whether Amorim intends to drop Onana or not won’t become clear this weekend.

United’s two back-up goalkeepers to Onana – Altay Bayindir and Tom Heaton – are both currently sidelined through injury. Amorim confirmed neither player will make the matchday squad for the FA Cup fifth round clash with Fulham on Sunday.

United named youngsters Hubert Graczyk and Elyh Harrison on the bench last time out against Ipswich. It would be the shock of all shocks to see one of that pair take the gloves off Onana on Sunday.

In any case, what is clear is Onana is leaving a lot to be desired this season and per CaughtOffside, Man Utd have already formulated plans to sign an upgrade.

They claimed United are hopeful of barging Newcastle aside and striking a deal for Burnley’s James Trafford.

The 22-year-old is in the midst of a truly remarkable league campaign, keeping 24 clean sheets in 33 appearances, returning a save percentage of 88 percent, saving both of the penalties he’s faced, and conceding just nine goals all season.

Man Utd like what they’ve seen and per the report, they’re ‘ready to offer the player a five-year contract.’

Newcastle must be contended with after the Magpies lined up Trafford as their successor to Nick Pope.

TEAMtalk were able to confirm on February 12 that Newcastle remain interested in signing Trafford who they attempted to bring to St. James’ Park in each of the previous two transfer windows.

Burnley will demand at least £20m before selling their goalkeeper, though the expectation is Trafford will move to a bigger club in the summer – even if Burnley are promoted to the Premier League.

