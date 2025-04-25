Matheus Cunha could be the first new arrival at Man Utd this summer

Alan Shearer has warned Ruben Amorim he will need to sign as many as ‘six or seven’ players after Matheus Cunha to make Manchester United competitive again, while also namechecking Eric Cantona and George Best in praise for the Brazilian.

Cunha has emerged as a key target for Man Utd in recent days as Amorim looks to bolster the two No 10 positions behind the main centre-forward. Cunha has managed 16 goals in 31 games for Wolverhampton Wanderers this season, and his great form has prompted United to initiate a move.

Red Devils chiefs recently met with the attacker’s agents to express their interest in landing him and make progress on personal terms.

Cunha has a £62.5million (€73m / $83m) release clause in his Wolves contract and United look set to activate it in the coming weeks/months.

Shearer thinks Cunha is someone who could improve United as he is a ‘maverick’ with huge talent.

Although, the pundit believes Amorim and United will have to engineer a host more deals to get back in the top six next season.

“Cunha has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford, but it wouldn’t make a difference for Man United – they’re going to need another six or seven players on top of that,” Shearer said (via the MEN).

“He’s just one of the players, if it is going to happen, but yeah I get it and I understand it… United are going to need more than him, but he’ll be a welcome addition, absolutely.

“I don’t know what they’re going to have to pay for him. I suspect it’s quite a hefty amount. Has he got talent? Absolutely. Is he a bit of a maverick? Yeah, but you get that with most good players – they have an edge to them and a side which some people may not like.

“You have to get around that and manage it in different ways and you look at the very best ever players at United, Eric Cantona, or George Best – I’m not comparing but most top players have something about them.

“I was the same – I got into one or two fights in my career, but that’s what happens. You’ve got to have an edge to you.

“United are missing so much in every position – we could talk all day about what’s gone wrong this season in those positions for them.”

Man Utd have Cunha alternatives

Reports in the Brazilian media have claimed there is already a deal in place for Cunha to move to Old Trafford this summer.

David Ornstein, though, states that United still have some more work to do before making him their latest capture.

United are leading the race for the 25-year-old but will need to fend off Arsenal and Aston Villa to complete the deal.

Ornstein has also revealed that United could move for Bournemouth ace Antoine Semenyo or Southampton starlet Tyler Dibling if they miss out on Cunha.

In addition to a new No 10, Amorim is eager for United to bring in a striker and goalkeeper during the upcoming transfer window.

