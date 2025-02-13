Manchester United have been urged to prioritise a deal for Alexander Isak over Harry Kane, though an agreement with Newcastle United will be very difficult to reach.

Man Utd currently have two centre-forwards in their senior squad, Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee. Ruben Amorim wants the club to spend big on a top new striker this summer though as he holds concerns over both Hojlund and Zirkzee.

Hojlund’s confidence appears to be at an all-time low as he has only scored twice in 19 Premier League games this season. Zirkzee, meanwhile, is improving, but he is unlikely to ever be the lethal goalscorer United need.

Major Premier League clubs including United, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Bayern Munich ace Kane amid news of his release clause falling to £54million (€64.7m / $67m) in January 2026.

But former Old Trafford striker Teddy Sheringham has named Isak as a perfect solution to United’s goalscoring issues, though he has also cast doubt over whether such a transfer would reach completion.

“The problems all started two years ago when they didn’t make a bid for Harry Kane, the best available centre-forward, the leader of football, and a professional at the top of his game,” Sheringham said (via Metro).

“That’s what Manchester United used to do. They’ve set their stall out since then and said, ‘look, we’re not going for top players’.

“They weren’t in for Declan Rice, who would have run the midfield. He’s going for £100m. That’s what Man United used to do: they broke the bank and got the top players in.

“So, you’re asking me now, two years later, when it should have been dealt with two years ago. Is Harry Kane the right man now? Probably not.

“I know he’s still scoring goals for Bayern Munich, but I don’t know if it would have the same impression on everybody if they were to get him now.

“United need to start going for younger guns, but I mean, who’s out there? Would Isak come away from Newcastle to go to Man United at the moment?

“You’d like to think he would, being a Man United fan, but I’m not so sure he would, so the further they fall down the pecking order, the less chance they’ve got of signing top players.”

Alexander Isak a difficult but game-changing signing

Isak would be a transformative signing for United, as he has been in electric form again this season and has managed 19 goals in 28 appearances so far.

United fans are fully aware of Isak’s ability, as he scored just four minutes into Newcastle’s 2-0 league win at Old Trafford on December 30.

The Red Devils will have more spending power this summer, compared with January, but whether they have enough to forge an agreement with Newcastle remains to be seen.

TEAMtalk understands Newcastle have given Isak a huge £120m (€143.7m / $148.9m) price tag, and that could rise further if the Sweden star pens a new contract on Tyneside.

Barcelona and Arsenal have both installed the 25-year-old as their top striker target ready for the summer, setting up a major transfer battle for his services.

Man Utd news: Stars want Amorim change; target keen on transfer

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail claim that sections of the United squad are unconvinced by Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 tactics.

Some players believe a change of system will help to get the best out of the team and ‘may be the best way forward’.

One player Amorim feels is perfect for the right wing-back position is Geovany Quenda of Sporting CP.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Quenda is eager to join United as he hopes to reunite with Amorim.

Isak has established himself as a top striker