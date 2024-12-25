Amorim told which three Man Utd stars he can rely on by Man City icon, with first player ‘obvious’

Former Manchester City player of the year, Shaun Wright-Phillips, believes there are only three current Manchester United stars Ruben Amorim can build around.

Amorim tasted defeat for the fourth time in nine matches last Sunday as Man Utd fell to a humbling 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese manager is well aware of the scale of the task he’s inherited, though Man Utd are determined to give him every chance of succeeding.

A major squad rebuild has been approved, though to fund the numerous signings Amorim requires, a raft of player exits are necessary.

As such, Amorim must quickly determine who he can and cannot build around and Wright-Phillips believes there are just three stars currently on the books who fit that billing.

When speaking to SportsCasting, the former Man City player of the year and four-time Man City young player of the year said: “Obviously, Bruno [Fernandes].

“I would say Amad [Diallo] as well because I quite like him, his work rate. The way he wants to play, those two suit those midfield areas. I’m not sure if he knows the rest of his midfield.

“I’d also say [Noussair] Mazraoui. He seems to play a lot, and he seems to play the way Amorim wants to play.

“Other than that, I still think he’s still trying to find out who he likes and who he doesn’t like.”

Who’ll be axed in Man Utd clear-out?

Marcus Rashford is the name on most people’s lips right now, with the forward’s exclusion from Amorim’s matchday squads extending to three matches.

Man Utd have officially made the 27-year-old available for sale and an exit in January is possible, albeit unlikely.

TEAMtalk understands the likeliest outcome is Rashford leaves Old Trafford next summer. Buying clubs are generally more willing to splash significant cash in summer windows.

United’s hierarchy including Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Sir Dave Brailsford, Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox are content to let Amorim have the final say on Rashford.

As such, the higher-ups will not pressure Amorim to recall Rashford and nor will they pressure the manager to continue leaving him out.

If Rashford does depart, transfer insider Rudy Galetti told us Man Utd hope to collect between £50m-£60m from his sale.

Elsewhere, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealed centre-back Victor Lindelof and midfielder Christian Eriksen have the green light to leave in January.

Both players are 30-plus and in the final year of their respective contracts. As such, the upcoming winter window represents United’s final chance to cash in.

Another who could depart is back-up goalkeeper Altay Bayindir who TEAMtalk understands is disgruntled with his lack of opportunities. Bayindir was previously a regular starter at former club Fenerbahce.

Alejandro Garnacho has also been linked with a shock loan exit next month amid claims of a tempting £60m option to buy.

Jadon Sancho is expected to join Chelsea outright via a conditional obligation to buy in his loan agreement. If Chelsea finish 14th or higher – which looks a certainty – the Blues must sign Sancho outright for roughly £25m.

But one exit-linked star who won’t be leaving any time soon is Harry Maguire.

Amorim has already described Maguire as ‘perfect’ for the middle slot in his three-man defence and TEAMtalk has been informed talks over a contract extension have been ‘positive.’

