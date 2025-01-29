Ruben Amorim is eager for Manchester United to win the race for Geovany Quenda as he eyes a reunion with the Sporting CP ace, according to a report.

Man Utd will need to overhaul their squad over the next few transfer windows to fit Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation. The process has already begun this month, with Antony loaned to Real Betis ahead of a likely permanent exit this summer, while Patrick Dorgu is poised to join from Lecce.

United have agreed to pay Lecce an initial €30million for the Danish wing-back, while the deal could rise to €35m (£29.3m / $36.5m) through add-ons.

Dorgu looks set to become United’s new left wing-back, replacing the likes of Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

According to Portuguese outlet O Jogo, Amorim wants United to follow up on the Dorgu deal by making Quenda their new right wing-back.

United will find it difficult to negotiate a deal for Quenda before the February 3 transfer deadline, though a summer move is a strong possibility.

Quenda is a ‘top target’ for Amorim as he believes the 17-year-old wide man has a very bright future at the elite level.

Quenda would likely rival Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui for a spot in Amorim’s team, should United be successful in striking a deal.

Man Utd to rival Liverpool, Barcelona for Geovany Quenda

Sources have previously confirmed to TEAMtalk that the Portuguese starlet is on United’s radar and has been scouted by club officials.

Quenda, who can also operate as a winger on either flank, is represented by Jorge Mendes. The well-known agent is planning fresh talks with a number of clubs as he looks to engineer a major transfer for his client.

Amorim will likely know how to get the best out of the starlet, having played a key role in him breaking into the first team at Sporting.

Amorim will want United to move quickly to ensure they win the race for Quenda. Liverpool, Manchester City, Barcelona and Juventus are just some of the other gigantic clubs interested in snapping him up.

There is some dispute over the teenager’s value, however. Previous reports in the Portuguese media have suggested United are drawing up a £50m (€41.9m / $52.1m) bid to test Sporting’s resolve over Quenda.

It is unclear whether such an offer will be successful, though. Sporting are in a strong negotiating position as Quenda’s contract runs until June 2027 and includes a massive €100m (£83.7m / $104.2m) release clause.

Man Utd transfers: Striker boost; Ornstein on Rashford

In addition to hunting a new right wing-back, Amorim has identified centre-forward as a position United simply must strengthen.

The Red Devils are considering entering the frame for Mathys Tel, who is looking to leave Bayern Munich.

Tel has rejected the opportunity to join Chelsea in a significant lift for United.

Marcus Rashford leaving would help to make room for Tel on United’s wage bill.

David Ornstein has labelled the Rashford saga a ‘mess’ as a solution appears difficult to come by.

Ornstein has also suggested the Englishman might secure a ‘desperate’ late move to a Prem rival if clubs from abroad cannot afford him.

IN FOCUS: Who is Geovany Quenda?

By Nathan Egerton

Born in Guinea-Bissau in April 2007, Quenda moved to Portugal as a child and joined Amadora-based club Damaiense at the age of eight.

He also spent two years in Benfica’s academy before joining their arch-rivals Sporting CP in 2021.

In February 2024, he started a Liga 3 game against Amora and became the youngest-ever player to play for Sporting’s reserve team at the age of 16.

The left-footed right-winger showcased his pace and his dribbling ability and caught the attention of first-team manager Ruben Amorim.

“He can play in several positions, he has a lot of quality and irreverence. He is another option,” Amorim said after naming him on the bench for a Europa League tie against Atalanta in March 2024.

Quenda has also shone on the international stage as his performances for Portugal at the 2024 UEFA European Under-17 Championship earned him a place in the Team of the Tournament.

He marked his senior debut for Sporting with a goal against Porto in August 2024 and became the youngest goalscorer in the club’s history at the age of 17 years and 95 days, overtaking the likes of Ronaldo and Simao.

The teenager then became the youngest Portuguese player to start a Champions League match during Sporting’s 2-0 win over Lille in September 2024.

He has also been called up to the senior Portugal squad and was an unused substitute in their 2-1 win over Scotland in the UEFA Nations League.

“The national team coaches always say that age is not a factor. (Quenda) showed incredible personality, quality and adaptability,” Roberto Martinez said.

“He’s a player who likes to make things difficult (for defenders). He has technical quality (that is) not normal for a 17-year-old. He’s now in Sporting’s first team and has shown incredible personality.”