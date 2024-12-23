Amorim transfer-lists two more Man Utd stars, with triple January exit to chop £570,000 off wage bill

Marcus Rashford is not alone in those Manchester United are seeking to sell in January, with Fabrizio Romano naming two others who can leave.

Ruben Amorim tasted defeat for the fourth time in nine matches since taking charge at Man Utd on Sunday. The 3-0 defeat on home soil to Bournemouth provided a reminder there’ll be no quick fixes for the former Sporting CP boss.

“I always expected this job to be tough, especially in these busy months,” said Amorim post-match. “We are ready to face the challenge. We will go for it.”

To give Amorim every chance of succeeding, a major squad rebuild is on the agenda. Players more suited to Amorim’s system and demands will be sought, though that means a raft of exits are also required.

Rashford has been made available for sale and his exit would be extra lucrative for the club. Indeed, the proceeds from the sales of homegrown stars are logged as pure profit on the books. Selling Rashford would also cut £300,000 off the weekly wage bill.

And per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, two more players – who earn a combined £270,000-a-week – have been informed they can leave.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: “[Christian] Eriksen and [Victor] Lindelof are available for January market, but at the moment there’s still nothing concrete. For sure both are players who could be available in January.”

Euro giant want Lindelof signed

Lindelof, 30, and Eriksen, 32, are both in the final year of their respective contracts.

As such, the upcoming winter window represents United’s final chance to cash in and collect a fee.

But given both players are already over 30 and factoring in their contract situations, it stands to reason any fees United do generate will be small.

Indeed, clubs who are interested in signing Lindelof of Eriksen could forge a pre-contract agreement with the players from January 1. That would tee up a summer arrival, meaning clubs only have six months to wait before signing either player for free.

Regarding Lindelof, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Fraser Gillan, has been told AC Milan are one such club sniffing around the Swede.

There is also interest from other Serie A sides, though it primarily relates to a pre-contract agreement and not a January transfer.

Latest Man Utd news – Anger at Rashford, Amorim’s tactics questioned

In other news, The Sun claimed Man Utd’s squad reacted angrily to Rashford’s recent interview with Henry Winter.

Rashford went public with his desire for a new challenge having been repeatedly overlooked for inclusion in the matchday squad by Amorim.

Elsewhere, BBC reporter Simon Stone strongly hinted Amorim must ditch his favoured 3-4-3 formation if he’s to be successful in England.

“Bournemouth’s supporters are delirious in the corner to my right,” said Stone in the immediate aftermath of Sunday’s clash. “They have just sung ‘Man Utd, it’s happened again’, referencing the fact the Cherries won 3-0 here last season.

“This has been another terrible performance from the home side. The defensive formation is not working.”