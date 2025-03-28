Amorim turns to familiar face as Man Utd ‘desperate’ to sign dazzling £66.5m attacker

Manchester United have reportedly made another of Ruben Amorim’s former Sporting CP charges a prime target ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window, although the Portuguese giants have a strong reason to stand their ground over the fee.

The Red Devils were forced to watch on as Chelsea beat them to Sporting sensation Geovany Quenda recently, with the winger heading to Stamford Bridge in a deal worth up to €50million (£42.1m) with add-ons.

And while links to other Sporting stars, including the likes of Viktor Gyokeres and Ousman Diomande, continue – it appears that Man Utd are ready to intensify their efforts to bring in winger Francisco Trincao, who will not come cheap.

According to a report in The Sun, Amorim is ‘desperate’ to sign Trincao this summer and is convinced the 25-year-old can make an immediate impact in English football.

Trincao already has experience of playing in the Premier League, having spent a season on loan at Wolves during the 2021/22 campaign.

However, the Molineux outfit passed up the chance to land the 25-year-old on a permanent deal, and Sporting ended up signing Trincao from Barcelona on an initial loan deal in July 2022.

Sporting made the move permanent for just €7m (£6m) the following year, but Barcelona included a €25m (£20.8m) buyback option, which expires in 2026, and retained a 50 per cent sell-on clause as part of their agreement.

It’s because of that clause that Sporting will do all they can to hold for United to trigger Trincao’s current €80m (£66.5m / $86m) release clause this summer.

Trincao steering Sporting to title glory

Trincao has been one of Sporting’s standout performers this season, scoring nine goals and adding 15 assists across 43 games in all competitions this season.

He has played the large majority of his games this season on the right wing but has also featured a second striker and would be well-suited to featuring as one of the two No.10s Amorim often links to deploy.

Trinca, who also scored two goals for Portugal in their 5-2 victory over Denmark in the Nations League on Sunday night, still has two years remaining on his current Sporting contract.

And, when asked about his future back in November, said: “We have not spoken yet about my contract renewal.

“Everyone knows I am happy here at Sporting. I am very happy, I love Lisbon, this is my club, of course I am happy.”

It now just remains to be seen whether or United make a concrete move for the player and see Amorim can tempt Trincao into a reunion in Manchester.

