Ruben Amorim has been sent a warning over his style

Ruben Amorim has been told to operate very differently at Manchester United than Manchester City counterpart Pep Guardiola, while Rio Ferdinand has discussed Ruud van Nistelrooy’s departure.

Amorim has signed a contract with Man Utd lasting until June 2027 after agreeing to take over following the sacking of Erik ten Hag. United have paid Sporting CP €11million (£9.2m / $11.7m) for Amorim and his backroom staff.

The Portuguese arrived at Carrington on Monday and was pictured meeting members of the club’s hierarchy, including Dan Ashworth and Jason Wilcox.

There look set to be big changes at United as Amorim likes to play either 3-4-3 or 3-4-2-1. This means United could sign new wing-backs, while wingers such as Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho are poised to undertake different roles.

Plus, Amorim will work closely with Ashworth to revamp the squad to his liking. This could involve the departures of some of Ten Hag’s failed signings and the captures of Sporting stars such as Viktor Gyokeres or Goncalo Inacio.

Man City boss Guardiola has tipped Amorim to succeed at United, as the 39-year-old is one of the best young coaches around.

But former United right-back Paul Parker has criticised Guardiola and urged Amorim to forge his own path by playing more exciting football.

“I think the last thing anyone wants is the backing of Pep, you get worried that you’re going to play that intricate football and bore the pants off everyone,” Parker said (via MEN).

“That guarantee doesn’t work for anyone in my eyes, a lot of football fans are bored of it. But I think his style is going to change rapidly.”

The pundit added: “The one thing the Premier League has got is Portuguese players already, that league must have earnt more from Premier League clubs than any other country in the world.

“So many clubs go there to get their players and now they’re spending £10m [compensation] to get their managers. It is a different league, though, so it will be really interesting to see how the new manager adapts to the Premier League. It’s just so different.”

Amorim’s arrival has seen Van Nistelrooy’s spell as interim manager come to an end. The legendary former striker helped United win three and draw one out of his four games in charge, though he was always unlikely to stay under Amorim.

After revealing he ‘would have kept’ Van Nistelrooy, Ferdinand said it was a ‘difficult’ decision before adding: “I think [for] the manager it’s not an easy transition to go in and have, sitting next to you on the sideline at Old Trafford, one of the most prolific strikers [in the club’s history].

“The fans love him. They loved him before, they love him even more now.

“And any turns of results or bumps in the road, they’ll say to get Ruud in as a manager.”

DON’T MISS – Ruben Amorim in-tray: Seven key issues for new Man Utd head coach to address

Man Utd news: Star eyes new club; Amorim wowed by young talent

Meanwhile, United defender Victor Lindelof has reportedly ‘offered himself’ to Italian giants Juventus.

The Swede is struggling for game time and is gearing up to leave as his contract expires at the end of the season.

Click here for all the details.

While Lindelof appears set to depart, Leny Yoro will likely play a key role under Amorim once he returns to full fitness.

Fabrizio Romano states that Amorim and his coaches view Yoro as a ‘generation talent’.

The full story can be viewed here.

READ MORE: Six Man Utd players who could benefit from Ruben Amorim being appointed as next manager

Man Utd land decorated coach