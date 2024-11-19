Man Utd hope to make Alphonso Davies the first signing in the Ruben Amorim era

Ruben Amorim has identified the ‘perfect solution’ for the left wing-back role in his 3-4-3 system at Manchester United, though Real Madrid must be vanquished before the dream can become a reality.

Amorim will deploy the customary 3-4-3 formation at Man Utd after that system helped guide former club Sporting to two Primeira Liga titles. Of vital importance to the success of that system is fielding specialised players in the wing-back roles.

According to a fresh update from German outlet Fussball News, Amorim has identified Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies as his ‘dream solution’ at left wing-back.

The Canada international, 24, is out of contract at season’s end and as such, will be free to forge a pre-contract agreement with overseas sides come January 1.

Man Utd – seemingly at the behest of Amorim – hope to land Davies as a superstar free agent for next summer.

But before Man Utd can realise their ambition of fielding Davies on the left side, Real Madrid must be conquered.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side are also in the mix for Davies via free agency. Fussball News claimed they hope to iron out a pre-contract agreement with Davies in January, meaning Man Utd must act fast if they’re to lure ‘the perfect piece of the puzzle’ for Amorim to Old Trafford.

READ MORE: The key contract details of every Man Utd first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents…

Man Utd, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich – who will Alphonso Davies choose?

Recent reports of Real Madrid and Davies already having an agreement in place were shut down by the player’s agent.

Nedal Huoseh, said: “Done deal with Real Madrid? This is not true. Though the player has many options, we have not agreed terms with any club. New deal at Bayern Munich could also be an option. Any reports suggesting otherwise are incorrect.”

Nonetheless, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano did previously hint Real Madrid were frontrunners for Davies’ signature.

Speaking in late-October, Romano said: “The feeling from all the sources involved is that Davies is going to leave Bayern as a free agent. To change this situation it would take a miracle from Bayern.”

On the subject of where Davies might go, Romano namechecked Real Madrid before adding: “There is still interest from the Premier League in Davies. He’s going to consider all the possibilities and all of his options.”

Romano concluded: “We know how Real Madrid have been working for months on Davies as a concrete target.”

Spanish outlet AS reported over the weekend that Man Utd are ‘bidding hard’ to beat Real Madrid to Davies’ signature.

However, a deal won’t come cheap despite the fact a transfer fee wouldn’t need to be paid. AS added United have been told that Davies wants a signing-on bonus of £10m, plus a weekly wage of £240,000 in order to move to Old Trafford.

Interestingly, Fussball News stressed Bayern Munich have not conceded all hope of convincing Davies to remain in Bavaria.

Sporting director Christoph Freund was quoted as saying: “There is confidence. I am positive about how much fun ‘Phonzy’ is having at the moment. The style of play suits him, he feels at home in Munich.”

Coach Vincent Kompany also praised the left-footer, stating: “For me it’s about the sporting aspect. If he plays, he deserves it with his performance.

“What he’s showing now, he has to stay at this level. I’m speaking openly with ‘Phonzy’ about how he can maintain that level.”

Latest Man Utd news – Osimhen, Casemiro, Eriksen

In other news, reports in Italy state Man Utd are ‘offering’ Joshua Zirkzee plus €30m for Victor Osimhen.

Elsewhere, Caught Offside state midfield pair Casemiro and Christian Eriksen are unlikely to feature prominently in Amorim’s plans. Accordingly, Casemiro can reportedly leave if bids of around £30m are tabled in January.

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano recently reaffirmed Eriksen – out of contract at season’s end – won’t be offered a new deal.

HAVE YOU SEEN: Five Man Utd players who could suffer from Ruben Amorim being appointed as next manager

Alphonso Davies a serial trophy winner