New Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim is reported to have identified Flamengo’s teenage star Lorran as his first signing at the club with Antony used in a swap deal and with the Brazil international coming to a big realisation over his Old Trafford future.

The Portuguese coach arrived in the northwest on Monday to begin a new era after being chosen as the successor to Erik ten Hag and the sixth permanent manager at Manchester United since Sir Alex Ferguson stepped away over 11 years ago. Having enjoyed two title wins in four seasons with Sporting Lisbon, the Red Devils will hope that Amorim is the man to finally restore the glory days to Old Trafford.

Inheriting a squad that has badly underperformed so far this season, Amorim’s first task will be to get a more consistent tune out of the squad he has taken on.

But with the January window just around the corner and due to officially open for business in just 48 days, Amorim will have an immediate chance to bring in some new players and move on any he feels will not play a part in his long-term vision.

To that end, it’s been reported this week that both Joshua Zirkzee and Antony will both be made available for transfer in January – and according to TBR Football, Amorim has already identified Flamengo teen Lorran as his first recruit in January.

The 18-year-old has emerged as one of the hottest prospects in Brazilian football this year, making 30 appearances for the Rio de Janeiro side.

With a great eye for untapped talent, it’s reported that Amorim has instructed United bosses to bring the player to Old Trafford in January after learning the Brazilian side are willing to sell for a deal some way short of his €50m (£43m, $54.4m) release clause.

Furthermore, TBR claims United could offer Flamengo the chance to sign the ‘unhappy’ Antony as part of a straight swap, though United would have to cover a large portion of the winger’s £200,000 a week wages if a move was to happen.

‘Unhappy’ Antony accepts Man Utd fate

Per multiple reports, £81m misfit Antony is seeking immediate showdown talks with Amorim to see if he features in the new manager’s plans.

The winger is reported to be ‘unhappy’ at his lack of minutes this season, with the player restricted to just 27 minutes of Premier League football this season and not featuring once during Ruud van Nistelrooy’s interim spell in charge.

As a result, it’s reported that he will ‘look for an exit’ if he is not given any guarantees by Amorim over his playing time and amid claims anyway.

Indeed, sources have confirmed to us that Antony has been identified as one of four players who do not figure in the new manager’s long-term plans and will be allowed to move on in 2025.

The Man Utd board are also said to be in agreement that their performances do not reflect their respective wages, with offers now being considered for the quartet.

As a result, it’s understood that once Amorim communicates that to the player, discussions will be held over a potential move for the player with Antony having seemingly accepted his fate.

A return to his homeland cannot be ruled out and it’s little surprise to see the player being touted as a potential pawn in a deal to bring in an alternative.

Latest Man Utd transfer news: Barcelona star targeted / free run at Gyokeres

Meanwhile, United are being linked with a move to bring Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez to Old Trafford in January with Amorim reported to be a huge admirer of the 21-year-old Spaniard.

The new United boss has been given cash to spend in the winter window and it’s reported a large portion of this could be allocated to sign the Blaugrana star.

Elsewhere, Atletico Madrid are reported to have been in contact with United over a swap proposal that would see Alejandro Garnacho return to the Spanish capital and see the Red Devils landing a much-admired star in return.

We can also reveal Aston Villa are weighing up a move for 17-year-old United left-back Harry Amass.

And finally, Amorim has seemingly been given a free run at his quest to reunite with Viktor Gyokeres after Barcelona were reported to have admitted defeat in their quest to sign him and now favour a move for an Arsenal target instead.

IN-PROFILE: Who is Flamengo winger Lorran?

By Samuel Bannister

Since being scouted by Flamengo at the age of 14, Lorran has progressed consistently to become one of Brazil’s biggest prospects in what is shaping up to be something of a golden generation.

The player – whose full name is Lorran Lucas Pereira de Sousa – signed professional terms with Flamengo on his 16th birthday and made his first-team debut in a game in the regional Rio De Janeiro state championship six months later. Not long after, he became Flamengo’s youngest-ever goalscorer with a powerful strike from his supposedly weaker right foot.

His Brazilian Serie A debut followed this April, at the age of 17 years and nine months – and he has not looked back from that point.

An attacking midfielder, Lorran is an enthusiastic dribbler who likes to get shots off too. Taking on players is his main attraction, but he does so intelligently.

He can play anywhere across the attack but favours a No.10 role. Putting him centrally can bring the best out of him – if a team is willing to build around him.

Lorran has already achieved some big things at the youth level and is showing promising signs that he can translate his talents to the senior game as well.

And his work rate has been pivotal to that early progress, with Lorran not just a flair player but someone willing to dig in for his team.

Flamengo knows he is one of their top talents already and has predicted a future battle to keep him by inserting a €50m release clause into his contract. This is a player with high potential and one who could have a destiny in European football.