Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has urged Red Devils sporting director Dan Ashworth to make Arsenal goalkeeper Karl Hein the first signing of his reign, amid claims Andre Onana has been identified as a weak link – though the Estonian is just one of three new keepers on the Portuguese’s radar.

A new era got underway at Old Trafford on Monday when Amorim arrived in the northwest to take charge of Manchester United on an initial deal running through to the end of the 2026/27 season. The sixth permanent manager at Old Trafford since the departure of the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson, the 39-year-old will be expected to propel the Red Devils back among the English and European elite.

However, with the squad badly underperforming under his predecessor Erik ten Hag and with the club currently sitting in a lowly 13th in the Premier League table, Amorim will certainly have his work cut out at Old Trafford.

In the long-term, he is expected to make widespread changes to both personnel and the way the side plays, with the Portuguese’s 3-4-3 formation that served him so well at Sporting CP, expected to be introduced, if not immediately, then certainly over time.

In the meantime, there have been plenty of rumours over who Amorim would like to sign and now reports in Spain claim a new goalkeeper will be made an instant priority, with the no-nonsense 39-year-old seemingly unimpressed by Onana and with the Cameroon stopper considered a weak link.

Per El Nacional, Amorim has three targets in mind to replace Onana, who cost £43.8m when he arrived from Inter Milan in summer 2023, but is considered by the Portuguese as a ‘resounding failure’.

And the man reportedly at the top of that wishlist is Hein – who is currently on loan from Arsenal at Real Valladolid – and has caught the eye with a series of classy displays in LaLiga.

Amorim has three goalkeeper targets to replace Onana at Man Utd – report

Onana is now in his second season at Old Trafford and while his first campaign was marred by several high-profile errors and questionable decisions, the 28-year-old has been one of their most consistent performers this time around and has been one of the few United players who cannot be faulted for their struggles so far.

Nonetheless, it’s claimed that the player is seen as a weak link in their side and a player very much seen as a Ten Hag signing. And while the former Inter man was familiar with playing behind a three-man defensive line at the San Siro, it’s claimed he is not seen as suitable for Amorim’s system going forward, hence the apparent desire to sign an upgrade.

It’s claimed Amorim wants a new goalkeeper with guarantees’ as Onana ‘has never given the feeling of security that is required of him, and is very prone to making serious mistakes’.

The report goes on to explain that 22-year-old Estonian Hein is not Amorim’s only goalkeeper on his wishlist, with Gregor Kobel of Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain’s Gianluigi Donnarumma two other options being looked into.

However, deals for either of them would not come cheap, despite in Donnarumma’s case his deal in the French capital is due to expire in summer 2026.

That’s where the report claims the option of Hein has ‘gathered pace in recent days’ with his deal at Arsenal currently due to expire at the end of the season.

He is seen by Mikel Arteta as a long-term heir for David Raya, but having impressed with Valladolid, Hein has desires to be more than just a bench-warmer at Emirates Stadium and with the Spaniard unlikely to be moving on any time soon.

Latest Man Utd transfer news: Price emerges for Nkunku / Zirkzee up for sale

Meanwhile, speculation on prospective new Man Utd signings since Amorim’s arrival has gone into overdrive following the 39-year-old’s arrival in the northwest.

And one of his first signings may also arrive in the attacking midfield area amid strong claims that Chelsea have cleared Christopher Nkunku to leave Stamford Bridge and move to Old Trafford in January if their asking price is met.

It’s claimed the Frenchman is unhappy at a lack of Premier League action for Enzo Maresca’s side and will be given the green light to depart in the winter window if the situation does not change.

Elsewhere, United look at the risk of losing out to Real Madrid over the signing of Jonathan Tah.

The Germany defender becomes a free agent next summer and had reportedly been lined up as the first signing of the Amorim era at Old Trafford. However, an ACL injury sustained by Eder Militao has seen the Spanish giants ramp up their interest and look to gazump United to his signing.

And finally, United have confirmed the sad news that Ruud van Nistelrooy will not form part of Amorim’s coaching staff with the Red Devils penning an emotional goodbye to the legendary striker, who had worked as interim manager following Ten Hag’s dismissal.

Who is Man Utd target and Arsenal goalkeeper Karl Hein?

By Samuel Bannister

Hein may be a vaguely familiar name to fans of other Premier League teams than Arsenal, having served as their third-choice goalkeeper over the past couple of seasons, but what more is there to know about him?

The fact that Hein has more international caps to his name already than senior appearances at club level indicates how he is establishing himself as one of the most promising talents to emerge from Estonia in recent memory.

After making five appearances for Nomme United in the Estonian third tier in 2018, debuting at the age of 15 years and 10 months and keeping a clean sheet in the process, Hein earned a move to Arsenal’s academy. A year later, he signed his first professional contract with the Premier League club.

Hein made his international debut for Estonia in September 2020, a month before he was called up to the senior Arsenal squad for the first time for a Europa League game against Dundalk in October 2020. But he would have to embark on a loan spell with Reading – making five Championship appearances – before getting to make his Arsenal debut.

That came in November 2022, but it didn’t go as he would have hoped. Hein committed a foul that led to a penalty, which he conceded, in a 3-1 Carabao Cup third-round loss to Brighton.

He remained Arsenal’s third-choice keeper, behind David Raya and Aaron Ramsdale, for the 2023-24 season, before being sent to Real Valladolid for more experience this term.

The move to La Liga has allowed Hein to achieve more game time; he has been ever-present for Valladolid so far in the Spanish top flight. Furthermore, he has remained Estonia’s main keeper for the most part since his debut for his country.

Noted by his coaches for the way he has matured in recent years, Hein is still only 22 years old and remains a keeper with high potential, which his current spell could be helping him to unlock.