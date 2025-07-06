Manchester United manager reportedly wants to fast-track Marcus Rashford’s exit, as the “ideal world” for the manager amid Barcelona links has been revealed.

Rashford has not looked long for United since Ruben Amorim headed through the door. After just a handful of games under the boss, who took over at Old Trafford in November, he was pushed to the side for over a month.

That saw him make a January transfer to Aston Villa, who had a £40million option to sign him permanently, and though they didn’t take it, it’s been suggested that United will sell to essentially anyone who offers that figure.

Of late, Barcelona are the main side who look like landing Rashford, after missing out on Nico Williams, and Football Insider have stated Amorim wants to ‘fast-track’ the forward’s exit, though the move to the Spanish giants is not progressing quickly.

Pete O’Rourke said: “Rashford’s on a very lucrative contract which he doesn’t want to give up.

“Rashford has got this dream scenario of joining Barcelona, but the way that deal’s going be done, it could only be a loan because of Barcelona’s ongoing financial issues and issues registering players.

“These players are due to return to pre-season training at Manchester United next week, but in an ideal world, Ruben Amorim will not want them there.

“He will want their futures sorted out and those unhappy players to be moved on – they’re going to have a busy summer at Manchester United.

“This is going to be one to keep an eye on, it really is. I think there could be a lot of movement.”

Barcelona talks coming soon

It is believed that Rashford has previously held talks with Barca, and the latest report suggests discussions ‘will take place in the coming days’ for a possible loan, with a purchase option.

That is not the way United want to push Rashford out, but if other sales are made, they might be happy with it.

Indeed, Fabrizio Romano revealed recently that the forward is one of FIVE United stars who’ve told the club they want to leave.

Rashford is joined by Antony, Tyrell Malacia, Jadon Sancho and Alejandro Garnacho on that list.

There is interest in a few of those players, so United might well be able to get some cash coming in and they might then be ok with not receiving a fee for Rashford just yet.

Man Utd round-up: Amorim offered Juventus star

Juventus reportedly want to sign United man Sancho, and have offered up Douglas Luiz in a straight swap for the winger.

Amorim is said to be a fan of Luiz, so that move is one which could have legs.

Meanwhile, United have been told that if they pay £35million, they’ll be able to land Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku.

There could, then, be potential for a swap between Nkunku and Garnacho, given the Blues have been credited with interest in the United winger at various points in the past few months.

