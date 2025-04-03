Manchester United will beat Arsenal to the signing of fearsome Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres this summer, according to a Liverpool legend.

Gyokeres is one of the most in-demand centre-forwards in the world after registering an incredible 85 goals in 92 appearances for Sporting CP since joining the club in July 2023. The 26-year-old was prevented from leaving last summer by a massive €100million release clause, but he did not sulk and has gone on to net 42 goals in the same amount of matches since then.

Sporting are preparing for Gyokeres to leave this summer and have given him a very enticing £50m (€59m / $65m) price tag.

Arsenal are huge admirers of the goal machine, though they will face competition from Man Utd for him as Ruben Amorim is keen on a reunion at Old Trafford.

Former Liverpool star Mark Lawrenson has now claimed that United are guaranteed to win the race for Gyokeres if he leaves Sporting in the next transfer window.

“Arsenal signing Victor Gyokeres would be the final piece of the jigsaw they’d need to win the Premier League,” he said (via the MEN).

“However, if the player is choosing between Arsenal or Manchester United, then I think he’s choosing United as he’s got a mate there straight away in Ruben Amorim and the manager already knows exactly how to get the best out of him.

“I can’t see him going anywhere else other than Manchester United, regardless of money. Despite them not having European football next season. If Amorim wants him, he’ll get him.”

Man Utd, Arsenal both want Viktor Gyokeres

As Lawrenson points out, Gyokeres would likely have to give up Champions League football when joining United, unless the Red Devils can win the Europa League.

But Amorim knows Gyokeres well after helping to turn him into a goalscoring monster at Sporting. The Portuguese coach will back himself to convince Gyokeres on signing up for the United project.

The former Coventry City ace would likely fire United up the Premier League table. He has netted 162 goals so far in his senior career and has been described as an ‘unstoppable’ player by his former Coventry team-mate Jake Bidwell.

Arsenal would be very disappointed if Gyokeres linked up with Amorim at United.

Arsenal’s new sporting director, Andrea Berta, is a huge admirer of Gyokeres and has identified him as a key target for the summer.

TEAMtalk revealed on Wednesday that Arsenal have held talks with the attacker’s entourage, who are awaiting an offer.

Scott McTominay on Man Utd; Arsenal confident over signing

Meanwhile, Scott McTominay has revealed he was ‘misprofiled’ during his time at Manchester United.

The Napoli ace has also opened up on his ‘best’ season at Old Trafford and his frustrations about not winning more trophies.

Elsewhere, TEAMtalk can reveal Arsenal are growing in confidence that they will win the race for Nico Williams this summer.

Berta is using all his resources to help Arsenal fight off numerous transfer rivals and bring the winger in.

