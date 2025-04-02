Ruben Amorim is reported to have reluctantly advised Manchester United to cash in on Kobbie Mainoo this summer amid fears the teenager is unable to physically cope with the demands of playing in a 3-4-2-1 formation – and with a report revealing the Red Devils want to offload as many as 10 players this summer, and with four of them generating as much as £200m.

It’s not been a smooth ride for Manchester United since Amorim took on the reins from Erik ten Hag in November. While the Red Devils have eased their way through to the quarter-finals of the Europa League – a competition they will be fancied to win – their form in the Premier League remains highly inconsistent and they are yet to string successive wins together in the competition all season.

With Amorim keen to make his mark on the club and fashion a squad of players together that are comfortable in operating in his desired formation, a major turnover of players is expected this summer.

However, it won’t be all spend, spend, spend, and United are understood to be willing to show several highly-paid but underperforming stars the door to help further generate some much-needed transfer revenues.

To that end, a series of reports have suggested United could look to cash in on teenager star Mainoo this summer with the player having struggled to make an impression under Amorim.

The 10-cap England star is currently in negotiations with the club over a new deal and it was previously reported that the 19-year-old’s demands of £150,000 a week had not gone down well with co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Now, as per the i Paper, both Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho are ‘serious options’ for United’s money men to cash in on this summer – and it gets worse for the teenage midfielder, after it was claimed Amorim is not the midfielder’s biggest fan and stating that the manager is ‘not completely convinced Mainoo has the fitness levels to be a success in his system’.

As a result, they state ‘United would therefore reluctantly sell for offers of around £70m’, sources said.

As far as far as destinations are concerned, they state ‘Mainoo is of interest to Chelsea’, while also claiming they could ‘revisit a swoop for Garnacho’, with Napoli ‘also still keen’.

Man Utd ready to offload 10 – with four to generate £200m

Per the report, United are willing to offload 10 first-team players this summer to create both space and funds for rebuilding.

Furthermore, they state that ‘Ratcliffe is willing to back Amorim in allowing him to bring in the type of players he needs to fit into his footballing ethos’ and that ‘young players in peak fitness are the main requirement’.

To help facilitate the rebuild, as many as 10 stars will be allowed to leave this summer and is seen as ‘crucial’ and with Ratcliffe unhappy at the way the club has fallen behind many of their rivals when it comes to cashing in on big-money players and making a profit over the years.

Stating that Mainoo has a £70m price tag on his head and with Garnacho valued at a further £50m, United are also hopeful of offloading Marcus Rashford for £40m, together with hopes growing that the rejuvenated Antony could also move on for a similar fee – and potentially helping to pocket a mammoth £200m in sales.

Latest Man Utd news: Amorim’s Bruno plan; Rio torches trio

With Ratcliffe keeping an eye on the pennies this summer, the United chief could see their kitty boosted further amid growing claims that Mason Greenwood could be put up for sale by Marseille following criticism of Roberto De Zerbi’s management of him – and with sources making clear the cut the Red Devils could claim on any summer transfer.

One player who will absolutely not be allowed to leave this summer is Bruno Fernandes, who has been the subject of links to Real Madrid over the last week.

Having stated publicly why the club has no desires to sell their club captain before the media on Monday, it’s now been revealed exactly what the United boss has told the midfielder in private chats to the star.

Meanwhile, former defender Rio Ferdinand has slammed Patrick Dorgu and two other players for their poor performances in the Red Devils’ defeat to Nottingham Forest on Tuesday evening.

On the incoming front, Nani has made it clear exactly why United should sign Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting CP.

