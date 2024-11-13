Amorim wowed by ‘generational’ Man Utd star primed for gigantic impact in tactical tweak

Ruben Amorim and his coaching staff believe Manchester United have a ‘generational talent’ among their ranks, and per the latest from Fabrizio Romano, the player is poised to make a major impact after the international break.

Erik ten Hag’s hit-rate in the transfer market was sketchy to say the least. But according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, new boss Amorim is overjoyed at one of his predecessor’s final acts in the market.

Taking to X, Romano revealed Amorim and his staff view centre-back Leny Yoro as a ‘generational talent.’ Man Utd beat Real Madrid to the teenager’s signature in July when paying Lille £58.9m (future add-ons included).

“Ruben Amorim and his staff consider Leny Yoro one of the most interesting players to develop for Man United’s long term project,” wrote Romano.

“He’s considered a generational talent by the club and Amorim with his staff fully agree on that. Yoro’s full recovery is also at final stages.”

The recovery referenced relates to Yoro closing in on a return to full fitness after fracturing his metatarsal in pre-season. The injury and subsequent recovery has prevented Yoro from making his competitive debut for the club, though that moment could now arrive after the international break.

Man Utd’s first match back is an away trip to Ipswich Town on Sunday, November 24.

Where Leny Yoro will play

Amorim is fully expected to deploy the 3-4-3 formation that worked wonders and helped lift titles at Sporting CP.

As such, an extra centre-back will be selected in the starting eleven and Yoro could be tasked with playing on the right side of a three, with Matthijs De Ligt central and Lisandro Martinez on the left.

Yoro isn’t the only Man Utd player who should benefit from Amorim’s arrival. According to The Sun, Amorim is planning to put Mason Mount ‘at the centre of his plans.’

Latest Man Utd news – Amorim praise / Zirkzee leaving

In other news, former Real Madrid and Portugal star Fabio Coentrao has described Amorim as the best coach in the world “by far.”

Speaking at the Matosinhos docks in Portugal, where he owns a boat, Coentrao said: “Sporting have lost a very important figure, but I am thrilled for Ruben. Manchester United have gained the best coach in the world… by far.”

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk can confirm that United are one of the sides keen on Swedish left-back Daniel Svensson, though Liverpool are hugely impressed with him, and Arsenal are also in the hunt.

Elsewhere, Tuttosport claim Joshua Zirkzee is in line to return to Serie A by joining Juventus on a six-month loan in January.

Zirkzee has reportedly already been deemed inadequate by Amorim and the ‘operation’ between United and Juventus ‘has begun.’