Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola would love to manage Manchester United if the chance comes up, sources have told TEAMtalk, with the Spaniard ‘ready’ to swap the Vitality Stadium for Old Trafford as Ruben Amorim comes under intense pressure.

Amorim’s tenure at Man Utd began with high expectations following his successful stint at Sporting CP, but the Portuguese boss has faced scrutiny in recent months. Man Utd are 14th in the Premier League table and lost to League Two club Grimsby Town in the second round of the Carabao Cup in August.

Man Utd’s inconsistent form in the 2025/26 campaign has prompted the club’s hierarchy to prepare contingency plans.

While no immediate decision has been made, the Red Devils are casting a wide net to ensure they are ready for any eventuality.

In the ever-shifting landscape of Premier League management, Iraola has become a name synonymous with ambition and tactical acumen. The Spanish coach, currently at the helm of Bournemouth, is attracting interest from a multitude of clubs across Europe, including Man Utd.

Sources close to the situation have revealed that Iraola is particularly high on Man Utd’s shortlist, should they decide to part ways with their current manager, Amorim.

Iraola, with his impressive track record of overachieving on a modest budget, stands out as a favourite among Man Utd’s decision-makers.

At Bournemouth, Iraola has transformed the Cherries into a resilient mid-table force since taking charge in June 2023.

The 43-year-old’s innovative 4-2-3-1 formation, emphasis on high pressing, and ability to develop young talent have earned him plaudits from fans and pundits alike.

However, Iraola’s contract is set to expire in the summer of 2026, and Bournemouth acutely aware of the growing speculation.

Bournemouth officials are actively negotiating a new deal to secure his future, but insiders suggest Iraola is eager for a new challenge.

A source familiar with Iraola’s thinking told TEAMtalk: “Iraola loves Bournemouth and appreciates the freedom he’s been given there. But he’s ready to take the next step.

“Managing an elite club like Manchester United would be a dream opportunity to test himself at the highest level.”

Why Man Utd want Andoni Iraola

Iraola’s journey from a solid playing career with Athletic Bilbao and New York City FC to coaching success in Spain’s lower leagues and now the Premier League has been marked by steady progression.

The former Rayo Vallecano manager’s tactical flexibility – blending possession-based play with counter-attacking flair – aligns well with Man United’s aspirations to return to Champions League glory.

Comparisons to fellow Spaniards like Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta underscore his potential.

Man Utd’s interest in Iraola isn’t isolated, with clubs in LaLiga and Serie A are also monitoring the 43-year-old.

Yet, the allure of Old Trafford, with its storied history and global fanbase, could prove irresistible for the Spaniard.

Bournemouth fans, while hopeful of retention, understand the pull of bigger stages. As the season unfolds, all eyes will be on Amorim’s results.

A dip in form could accelerate Man Utd’s pursuit, potentially leading to a summer showdown for Iraola’s signature.

For now, the Usurbil-born tactician remains focused on Bournemouth’s campaign, but the whispers of a monumental move are growing louder by the day.

In football’s managerial merry-go-round, timing is everything. Iraola’s moment may be approaching faster than anticipated, signalling the end of one chapter and the exciting start of another.

