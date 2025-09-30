Manchester United have identified Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola as a potential replacement for Ruben Amorim, but luring him from the Cherries could prove difficult due to one big development – and the Red Devils have two alternatives in mind.

The Red Devils are reluctant to sack Amorim, but the club are well aware that the team’s current form is far below expectations, as they languish in 14th place in the Premier League table.

United’s 3-1 defeat to Brentford at the weekend has only added to the pressure, and the Old Trafford clash against Sunderland on Saturday could be crucial in deciding Amorim’s future, with a two-week international break to follow.

TEAMtalk correspondent Fraser Fletcher exclusively revealed on September 24 that Iraola is considered the ‘top choice’ to replace Amorim, after being impressed by his success at Bournemouth.

However, according to talkSPORT, the Cherries are working hard to ensure that they don’t lose the Spaniard. The report notes that Bournemouth are currently ‘vulnerable’ to an approach for Iraola due to the fact his contract expires at the end of this season.

But the south coast club are set to ‘ramp up’ discussions with the coach over a new contract ‘over the coming months’ in an attempt to tie down his long-term future and block a potential switch to Old Trafford.

United, meanwhile, are keen to appoint a manager with ‘experience in English football’ if Amorim is sacked and TEAMtalk has already revealed two other names at the top of their shortlist…

Man Utd have two Iraola alternatives in mind – sources

TEAMtalk correspondent Fraser Fletcher revealed in an exclusive update on September 29 that along with Iraola, former England manager Gareth Southgate and Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner are both viewed as potential replacements for Amorim.

Like Iraola, Glasner’s contract at Palace expires at the end of this season, and he could be tempted by the lure of managing a club of United’s stature, even if he remains fully focused on the Eagles for now.

Southgate, meanwhile, is the only one of the trio out of contract, and could therefore join United mid-season without the need for any compensation fee.

While United are reluctant to pull the trigger due to the £12m cost that would come with sacking Amorim, there is anxiety behind the scenes and in the boardroom.

One source close to the Red Devils told TEAMtalk that Amorim “looks knackered” and “knows” things aren’t working.

Iraola is a candidate to keep a close eye on but United may have to move quickly to lure him to Old Trafford, before Bournemouth tie him down to new terms.

The Cherries currently sit joint-fourth in the Premier League table, four points ahead of United.

Latest Man Utd news: Interim stance / Big Baleba update

Meanwhile, insider Dean Jones has informed TEAMtalk that United are unlikely to go down the interim appointment route should they sack Amorim.

Michael Carrick has been linked with joining his former club on a short-term deal but we understand that INEOS are unlikely to sanction that.

Instead, United will look to bring in a long-term boss who they believe can help turn them into title contenders by 2028, which is the aim they’ve set out.

In other news, Carlos Baleba will remain a top target for United even if Amorim is relieved of his duties.

Brighton value the midfielder at over £100m but he is the dream target for United and they intent to bring in two new midfielders in 2026, one in January and one next summer.

