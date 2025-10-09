£44m star ‘finished at Man Utd’ as transfer journalist reveals ANOTHER exit possible

Andre Onana will never play for Manchester United again, sources have told TEAMtalk, with the future of another goalkeeper at Old Trafford under threat.

Onana struggled at Man Utd since his move from Inter Milan back in the summer of 2023. Erik ten Hag worked with the Cameroon international at Ajax, and it was the then Man Utd manager who drove the Red Devils’ interest in the 29-year-old goalkeeper.

However, the £43.8million (€50.4m, $58.5m) initial fee that Man Utd paid to Inter proved to be a waste of money, as Onana made a number of high-profile errors for the Red Devils and could never convince the Old Trafford faithful.

Although Onana turned down a move to AS Monaco earlier in the summer transfer window and wanted to stay at Old Trafford, the signing of Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp was the final nail in his coffin at Man Utd.

Onana joined Turkish club Trabzonspor on a season-long loan deal, and TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, has reported that there is no chance of the goalkeeper returning to Old Trafford ever again.

The Cameroonian, who is under contract at Man Utd until the summer of 2028, is doing well at Trabzonspor, and the Premier League club are happy with that because they believe that the Turkish Super Lig outfit will make his loan deal permanent if he continues to star.

Jones said: “Andre Onana is finished at Man Utd. We should have no doubts that he has played his last game for the club, and there is real hope that his loan move genuinely does turn into a permanent one.

“There is a sense of relief that he has started in a positive manner and that there is a sense of optimism that they can completely move on from him now.”

Onana has made four appearances for Trabzonspor, who are five points behind leaders Galatasaray in second place in the Turkish Super Lig table at the moment.

According to The Sun, Trabzonspor are happy with Onana and have told his camp of their desire to make the loan deal permanent.

Altay Bayindir could leave Man Utd, too – sources

Jones has said that the future of Altay Bayindir, too, is under threat at Man Utd.

Man Utd plan to sign a new goalkeeper, either in January 2026 or next summer, and there is a very good chance that Bayindir could be moved on.

Bayindir is in competition with Lammens, who made his debut for Man Utd last weekend, as Ruben Amorim’s side beat Sunderland 2-0 at Old Trafford in the Premier League.

The 27-year-old Turkey international goalkeeper has been at Man Utd since 2023 and is under contract at the Premier League giants until the summer of 2027, with an option for a further year.

Jones continued: “The entire situation around goalkeepers is looking much better in the past couple of weeks, with Lammens immediately bringing comfort to the United fans – and probably also his defence too.

“He will now focus on making sure he does not lose the shirt, even when a new goalkeeper arrives at the club.

“Onana will be replaced by another goalkeeper – and Bayindir may have to move on as well.

“The plan is for Lammens to become the number one, but there is very much a focus on making sure he will continue to earn that position if he stays there, rather than just being able to take the shirt for granted.”

