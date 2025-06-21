Onana has made up his mind about his Manchester United future

After reaching out to Andre Onana’s entourage, Monaco have learned their chances of convincing the under-pressure Manchester United goalkeeper to join them, judging by reports from two newspapers.

Onana is facing a battle to convince Man Utd he is worthy of retaining the no.1 jersey after struggling to hide from some errors in his game last season. Various goalkeepers have been linked with a move to Old Trafford in case Ruben Amorim wants an upgrade in goal.

Before a new keeper can arrive, though, Onana would have to make way. On that front, Monaco recently established themselves as contenders for his signature.

Monaco are believed to have made an enquiry for the Cameroon international – and they have quickly got their answer.

According to both The Guardian and The Sun, Onana is ready to reject the interest from Monaco in an effort to prove his Man Utd doubters wrong.

Onana still has three years remaining on his contract in Manchester. While it may look like he’s in a race against time to save his future at the club, he wants to show why he should still have a chance of being no.1 next season.

The Sun‘s source said: “Andre’s plan is to stay in Manchester and he wants to knuckle down and get United back to where they should be. His sole focus is on United and nothing else.

“He’s a confident person and wants to prove the doubters wrong. He knows he has made mistakes but he sees proving people wrong as a challenge.”

It seems to be a much clearer stance than what Onana himself was able to provide in a recent chat with a Cameroonian reporter.

“Will I leave? I don’t know, we’ll see,” Onana, who has also been viewed for a money-spinning move to Saudi Arabia, said last week.

Monaco move on to different Premier League goalkeeper

But if he genuinely is steadfast in his desire to stay with United, it could lead to a different move involving their goalkeeping department – and also Monaco moving on to someone else from the Premier League.

Both reports indicate that Onana staying at Old Trafford would escalate the exit chances of backup goalkeeper Altay Bayindir, who has struggled to get past him in the pecking order.

But the alternative target that Monaco could pursue if Onana snubs them plays for a different team: Chelsea.

Indeed, The Guardian notes that the Ligue 1 side have shown interest in Djordje Petrovic.

Petrovic spent last season with Chelsea’s sister club Strasbourg on loan. Despite his decent form there, he still is (somewhat unfairly) viewed beneath Robert Sanchez and Filip Jorgensen in Enzo Maresca’s hierarchy – and Mike Maignan of AC Milan is still on the Blues’ radar.

With his ability to perform in Ligue 1 clear, Monaco have put him on their radar, although Petrovic has other suitors such as Leeds United, Wolves and Aston Villa, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

Meanwhile, another player who looks more likely to be pushed away by United is Alejandro Garnacho, whose relations with Amorim have taken a turn for the worse after he was snubbed for the Europa League final starting lineup.

According to the latest reports, United have drastically reduced their asking price for Garnacho in an effort to speed up his sale.

Fellow winger Antony is also likely to be shown the door after his return to form on loan at Real Betis.

The club he spent the second half of last season with would be keen to have him back, but Fabrizio Romano has revealed a new suitor in contention for Antony.

In other news, United have identified an intriguing option to pursue for their midfield.

