Manchester United are more than willing to part ways with Andre Onana, with sources confirming discussions with the Saudi Pro League as a potential destination are genuine and the single factor that could convince the goalkeeper to make the move now coming to light.

The Cameroonian shot-stopper, who joined United from Inter Milan in 2023 for £47million, has struggled to replicate his previous form, prompting the club to consider offloading him.

The Saudi Pro League, increasingly seen as a viable market for European clubs looking to move on high-profile players, has emerged as a serious option for the 29-year-old.

Onana‘s situation at Old Trafford has been further complicated by financial and strategic developments.

After United failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League last season, Onana’s salary was reduced by 25 per cent, a clause tied to the club’s European performance.

Onana told he can go

Seeking to secure his financial future, Onana has pushed for a new contract. However, new head coach Ruben Amorim has informed the goalkeeper that the club is heading in a different direction, giving him the green light to explore opportunities elsewhere.

Amorim’s vision for United prioritised a new goalkeeper to align with his tactical philosophy, with Onana’s inconsistent performances and occasional high-profile errors drawing scrutiny.

He landed a new stopper in young Belgian Senne Lammens.

Despite his exceptional ball-playing ability, Onana has failed to inspire confidence in crucial moments, leading to questions about his long-term fit at the club.

The Saudi Pro League, flush with ambition and financial backing, could offer Onana a lucrative escape route.

Several clubs in the league are keen to bolster their squads with established European talent, and Onana’s pedigree makes him an attractive target.

While no deal has been finalised, talks are ongoing, and United are open to offers from other leagues as well.

As the January transfer window approaches, Onana’s future remains uncertain. For now, the goalkeeper must weigh his options, with the Saudi Pro League looming as a potential lifeline for both him and Manchester United.

Man Utd round-up: Gallagher move explored

Multiple sources have revealed that United made a move for Atletico Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher at the back end of the summer.

However, United wanted to loan him in, and the Spanish side would only agree to his exit permanently.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk is aware that the Red Devils will attempt a move for a midfielder in January, as they’re expected to return for Carlos Baleba after being unable to get him in the summer.

And it’s been revealed that a demand of £200,000 per week, and a £40million valuation from Aston Villa, were the main reasons Emi Martinez was not signed by United, who instead opted to land Lammens on deadline day.

Onana vs Lammens