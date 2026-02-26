Manchester United have decided they will offload one of their big-money signings this summer, despite the player being desperate to stay, while their hopes of bringing in a Leeds United star’s brother have received a big boost.

The Red Devils picked up their fifth win in six Premier League games since Michael Carrick’s appointment as interim manager on Monday when they ran out victors against Everton, a result which leaves them fourth in the table.

While it’s still unclear whether Carrick will remain in the dugout next season, plans for the summer transfer window are still being made behind the scenes, both in terms of outgoings and incomings.

Man Utd to brutally axe big-money flop

United’s signing of goalkeeper Andre Onana for £47.2m from Inter Milan in the summer of 2023 can’t be considered anything other than a costly mistake.

The 27-year-old arrived at Old Trafford with huge expectations on his shoulders after impressing for Inter and helping them reach the Champions League final in his final campaign at the San Siro.

But despite being United’s no. 1 for two seasons, Onana failed to make his mark in English football and made some horrendous errors that cost his team in big moments.

After falling down the pecking order and initially being replaced in the starting XI by Altay Bayindir, Onana was shipped out on loan to Turkish club Trabzonspor this season – there is no option to buy included. The Red Devils subsequently brought in Senne Lammens to replace Onana, and he has performed well so far as the club’s main stopper this term.

However, reports suggest that Onana not only wants to return to United after his loan at Trabzonspor concludes, but he also wants to reclaim the starting spot from Lammens. It’s claimed that he expects to be given the opportunity to prove his worth and achieve those aims.

But Onana is set to be frustrated, as TEAMtalk insider, Graeme Bailey, has confirmed United have no plans whatsoever to reintegrate him into the squad.

The intention is to move Onana on permanently, and the club hope that Trabzonspor try and sign him once his loan ends.

Getting rid of him won’t necessarily be straightforward, due to Onana’s wages and other hurdles, but the message from club sources is clear – his time at Old Trafford is finished.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Man Utd learn asking price for classy midfielder

Meanwhile, United are continuing their search for midfield reinforcements and one player we have confirmed is on their shortlist is Borussia Dortmund star Felix Nmecha.

The six-time capped German international, brother of Leeds United striker Lukas Nmecha, is a key player for Dortmund, having notched five goals and three assists in 36 appearances across all competitions this season.

And now, respected German outlet Bild has backed up our information that Nmecha is a target for United, and crucially, state that Dortmund would be open to a sale if their price tag is met.

It’s claimed Dortmund have set an asking price of f €70m (£61.2m, $83m) for the 25-year-old, who is contracted until summer 2028.

United are admirers of Nmecha, but with other big-name stars on their radar including Elliot Anderson and Adam Wharton, it remains to be seen whether they’ll pay big money to sign him.

Nmecha’s representatives, headed up by Tobi Alabi, have also released a statement on the player’s future, and make clear he has no intention of forcing an exit from the Signal Iduna Park. Dortmund chiefs also insist they are happy with the player and he remains part of the plans.

“Felix has two years left on his contract, and we fully respect that,” Alabi said. “Borussia Dortmund has played a key role in his development, and he is grateful for the trust and platform the club has given him,” You can read the full comments HERE.

But the speculation surrounding Nmecha’s future is hard to ignore – and what’s certain is that United are huge admirers of the Dortmund star.

Man Utd striker signing blocked

In other news, both United and Arsenal reportedly hold interest in Inter Milan striker Pio Esposito, though they are set to miss out on him this summer.

An Italian outlet has claimed that the Premier League duo are considering ‘monstrous offers’ for the talented 20-year-old.

However, United and Arsenal have reportedly been informed that Esposito is NOT for sale, so they’ll have to look elsewhere if they want to sign a new forward.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.