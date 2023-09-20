Man Utd reaction: Andre Onana fronts up after Bayern horrorshow as Ten Hag admits ‘no help is coming’

Andre Onana gave an honest assessment of his own form after his shocking error helped kickstart Bayern Munich’s 4-3 Champions League win over Manchester United on Wednesday evening.

The two European heavyweights appear to be at very different stages at the current time, with Bayern the current second favourites to win a competition that Erik ten Hag’s men did not even play in last season.

And although an injury-hit United side began well at the Allianz Arena, former Manchester City forward Leroy Sane’s effort squirmed past summer signing Onana before Serge Gnabry added a quick second.

Rasmus Hojlund scored his first goal for the club but Kane quickly slammed home a penalty, with Casemiro scoring either side of Mathys Tel’s stoppage-time strike as Manchester United suffered a fourth defeat in five matches.

And speaking after the game, Onana fronted up to the huge error that got the home side off and running.

He told TNT Sports: “It’s difficult. We started very good. After my mistake we lost control of the game. It’s a difficult situation for us, for me.

“The team were one down because of that mistake. I have to learn from it and be strong. I’m happy with the comeback of the team.

“I have a lot to prove. My start in Manchester hasn’t been so good, not how I want. This was one of my worst games. We have big ambition.

“It’s a tough time. We have to be together and work hard.”

Ten Hag trying hard to find positives

Meanwhile, Ten Hag was hugely disappointed that his side had managed to score three goals away at the German champions and still lose the game.

He added: “Disappointed because we should stay in the game. If you score three goals at Bayern Munich you have to take a point.

“We are in a period, a lot is going against us. We have to make our own luck. We’ve played great teams in the last three games.”

“All the blame lays at his door. It’s a straight forward save for him.” 🤬@laura_woodsy, @rioferdy5 and Paul Scholes look back at a costly error from André Onana…#UCL pic.twitter.com/PyY3DLy9CG — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 20, 2023

On Onana accepting the blame in his interview, Ten Hag added: “It’s good he’s doing that but it’s about the team. Mistakes are being made but you have to bounce back as a team. If one player makes a mistake, it’s done, it’s gone. We have to believe as a team that we can always bounce back. Tonight we showed it.”

The Dutchman has now switched his focus to Saturday’s game at Burnley, and admits that United need a result.

He said: “Every game is important. Every game is huge. We have to make our own luck. Nobody can help you.

“Stay in the game and don’t allow the opponent to score a goal. it’s not about one mistake. It was too easy for the player to have the shot.”

On how they can change things, he added: “We, team, me included, only we can do it. It’s in our hands, nobody else.”

