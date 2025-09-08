When Andre Onana will complete his loan transfer to Trabzonspor has been revealed and a reporter has also shed light on a stunning new detail in the Manchester United star’s move.

Onana, 29, joined Man Utd for a fee of £47.2m (add-ons included) just over two years ago. Fast forward to the present day and he’s now on the cusp of being turfed out to Turkey on loan.

Trabzonspor have struck a club-to-club agreement with Man Utd for a straight loan. No option/obligation to buy has been included in the terms and United will not receive a loan fee either.

Nevertheless, Man Utd are determined to move Onana on at the very least on a temporary basis in the aftermath of signing Senne Lammens.

With Altay Bayindir and Tom Heaton also in situ, four into one does not go and Onana is the odd man out.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano brought news on Sunday night of Onana agreeing personal terms with Trabzonspor.

His end of the deal is now signed, with just the formalities from Trabzonspor’s side remaining before the deal is official.

🔴⚫️ Critical clause in completed Man Utd transfer revealed that’s largely gone unreported

The Turkish window remains open until September 12, hence why this deal is able to be made after the English window closed.

Romano wrote on X: “Andre Onana agrees to join Trabzonspor, here we go!

“All contracts are now signed on player side, waiting on counter approval from Trabzonspor and travel next week.

“Deal done on loan from Manchester United as revealed on Saturday, no buy option or loan fee.”

And according to reporter Ben Jacobs, Onana has hit the jackpot after it emerged the goalkeeper will actually earn MORE over the coming season that he would’ve done if remaining at Old Trafford.

“Exclusive detail: Onana will earn more than at Man Utd due to the sign-on and bonuses offered by Trabzonspor,” wrote Jacobs on X.

Putting meat on the bones, the Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell revealed Trabzonspor are covering 100 percent of Onana’s salary during the loan.

Furthermore, the belief is Onana will ‘earn almost double’ what he would’ve done if staying put in Manchester.

But while Onana’s pockets will be fuller as a result of the move, it’s also been claimed he wasn’t Trabzonspor’s first choice…

❌ Ultimate humiliation for Andre Onana as brutal Real Madrid rejection claim emerges amid Man Utd ‘agreement’

Why Ruben Amorim has had enough of Andre Onana

Onana’s dire and error-strewn displays were enough to warrant being turfed out of Old Trafford by themselves.

However, a recent report from the Athletic shed light on why Amorim in particular has given up on the stopper.

Onana reported to pre-season training and on day one, communicated he had a hamstring issue. By day two, it was determined the problem was a ‘full injury’ and Onana missed the bulk of United’s pre-season preparations.

Per the report, Onana’s immediate injury ‘left staff questioning what shape he was in after the summer to suffer the problem straight away.’ The debacle is understood to have left a ‘lasting impression’ on Amorim.

It goes from bad to worse for Onana, with the report then revealing the stopper returned to Carrington fully expecting to receive a pay rise.

As is customary with Man Utd contracts, Onana’s salary was slashed by 25 percent after the club failed to qualify for the Champions League.

Onana returned thinking he warranted a new contract and that stance ‘did not go down well with Amorim.’

🫣 Ranking ALL 22 of Andre Onana ‘direct’ Man Utd mistakes by their awfulness

Trabzonspor’s aim is to wrap up the move and have Onana available to play in their first match back after the international break.

Onana will certainly face a trial by fire, with Trabzonspor’s next fixture an away trip to Fenerbahce.

QUIZ: Do you REALLY know Andre Onana? ⬇️