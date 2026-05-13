€55m Man Utd star FINISHED at Old Trafford as INEOS to ‘start work’ to get rid of him

Manchester United goalkeeper Andrea Onana, who is on loan at Trabzonspor

Andre Onana has no future at Manchester United despite the goalkeeper’s desire to return to Old Trafford, according to a reliable source, which has also revealed the fate of Altay Bayindir.

Onana is on loan at Turkish Super Lig club Trabzonspor at the moment, having made the move from Man Utd in the summer of 2025.

The Cameroon international goalkeeper joined Man Utd from Inter Milan in the summer of 2023 for a total of €55million (£47.6m, $64.4m), including add-ons.

Onana made a number of high-profile errors, with Man Utd eventually deciding to send him out on loan to Trabzonspor.

Man Utd co-owners, INEOS, signed Senne Lammens last summer to replace Onana, and the Belgian has established himself as the number one goalkeeper between the posts for the Red Devils.

However, according to ESPN, Onana still harbours hopes of reclaiming his place in the Man Utd starting line-up next season.

The 30-year-old wants to return to Man Utd next season and ‘compete’ with Lammens for a place in the team.

However, Onana is ‘not in the club’s plans’, with Man Utd ‘not planning to include’ the goalkeeper in their squad next season.

Man Utd want Onana off their books this summer, with the report adding that ‘work is set to start to find suitors’ for the former Ajax star.

However, the problem that Man Utd face in getting rid of Onana is his wages.

Onana’s salary at Man Utd was reduced last season because of the club’s failure to qualify for the Champions League.

However, Man Utd interim manager Michael Carrick has guided the team back into Europe’s premier club competition for the 2026/27 campaign.

This means that Onana’s wages will rise over the summer, which is a stumbling block for Man Utd in their desire to see the back of the goalkeeper for good.

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Altay Bayindir to leave Man Utd

Altay Bayindir has been on the books of Man Utd since the summer of 2023, when he joined from Turkish Super Lig giants Fenerbahce.

Bayindir signed a contract with Man Utd until June 2027, with the option for a further year.

John Murtough was then the Man Utd football director, and he said at the time: “Altay is an excellent addition to our squad and adds further quality to our already strong group of experienced goalkeepers.

“Having consistently performed at a high level in a strong European league, he has the qualities to support us in achieving our ambitions across all competitions this season and beyond.”

Bayindir himself enthused: “It is a huge honour to join Manchester United and become the first Turkish player to represent this incredible club.

“I have a passion for success, and I will give everything to help this special group of players to achieve our ambitions.

“I cannot wait to start working with such an experienced goalkeeping unit. We will support each other and drive high standards every day so that each of us is ready to perform whenever called upon.”

However, Bayindir’s time at Man Utd has been largely underwhelming, with the 28-year-old Turkey international goalkeeper making just 17 appearances for the Premier League giants.

According to ESPN, Bayindir ‘is expected to leave’ Man Utd in the summer transfer window.

Man Utd will look for a replacement for the Turkish goalkeeper to compete with Lammens, who has been hailed as the signing of the season in the Premier League.

Turkish media reported in April that Bayindir has an agreement in principle with Besiktas over a 2026 summer move.

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