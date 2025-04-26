Under-fire Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has been presented with a potential escape route – to a club founded two years ago who aren’t based in the city they’re named after because it doesn’t exist yet.

Onana is in danger of being sold by Manchester United this summer after two seasons as their main goalkeeper. The Cameroon international has made a series of errors that have led some to wonder if an upgrade in net is needed. But with a contract due to last until 2028, suitors will have to step forward for Onana if United are to get rid of him.

Fortunately for those who want to see the back of Onana, an update has now emerged about a wealthy side who have started holding talks with his representatives.

According to Foot Mercato, Onana’s camp have been holding ‘major discussions’ with Saudi second-tier side Neom SC.

Although they aren’t in the Saudi Pro League yet, Neom SC have major backing. They were effectively formed two years ago after taking over the existing Al-Suqoor and are named after the planned $9 trillion city of Neom, which is hoped to be completed by 2039.

Neom SC, currently playing in Tabuk, have already attracted former Premier League players Said Benrahma (West Ham), Ahmed Hegazi and Mbaye Diagne (both West Brom). Now, they are exploring what would be their most eye-catching swoop yet for Onana.

The report adds that the 29-year-old is ‘open’ to playing in Saudi Arabia, but no agreements have been reached yet.

There’s no mention of what kind of transfer fee Neom SC would be willing to offer Man Utd for Onana, who was a £44m signing from Inter Milan in 2023.

Man Utd division over Onana future

While we can expect to see plenty more rumours about a potential departure for Onana over the summer, TEAMtalk recently learned that not everyone at United is ready to give up on him.

Rudy Galetti reported earlier this week that some figures at Old Trafford believe Onana’s struggles have been down to the constant pressure at the club, rather than his actual ability.

And with that in mind, he still has backers who believe they can get the best out of him again – despite head coach Ruben Amorim instructing them to look at keepers who could be on the market.

Porto’s Diogo Costa is a known name on United’s shortlist, while they have also been linked with Espanyol’s Joan Garcia.

Our sources have confirmed that Saudi clubs are circling for Onana, but he might still have some time to prove himself.

Fabrizio Romano has also verified that the Saudi Pro League – which Neom SC are on course to be promoted into – is a potential destination for Onana.

