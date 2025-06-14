Andre Onana Man Utd future decision in balance as goalkeeper drops eight-word reply

Onana has offered an eight-word reply about his Man Utd future

A smiling Andre Onana has left his Manchester United future up in the air after responding to a question over a potential departure – but one of his predecessors in goal claims replacing him should NOT be a priority for the club.

Onana is under pressure to remain Man Utd’s no.1 goalkeeper after two unconvincing years since he replaced David de Gea. A series of errors have led many to wonder if Man Utd need to find a better goalkeeper to replace him. In the meantime, there have been links with a move elsewhere for the former Ajax and Inter Milan keeper.

Although Man Utd still have Onana under contract for another three years, any plans to sign a new first-choice goalie would presumably push the 29-year-old away.

And despite his struggles for form in the Premier League, Onana would still have options overseas. For example, he could have the option of a money-spinning move to Saudi Arabia.

Now, when asked by Stephane Bassalia Ouattara about his future, Onana has given a coy response through an awkward smile.

“Will I leave? I don’t know, we’ll see,” Onana said.

Until that’s worked out, United can only really consider a shortlist of candidates to become their new keeper.

However, one of their former shot-stoppers, who also shares another former club with Onana, has defended the current United keeper.

Man Utd told Onana CAN be worthy no.1 next season

Edwin van der Sar, who began his career with Ajax and played for United between 2005 and 2011, told talkSPORT: “I’ve known him already for a long time.

“He spent four or five years at Ajax. I trained with him and saw him coming.

“He has great strengths. He’s athletic. He has good reaction saves. Good with his feet and everything. I’m sure he’s going to get over it.

“Sometimes it’s not easy. Sometimes your performances or the pressure there is.

“But I’ve seen him play for Ajax, for Inter, Champions League finals. I’m sure he’s going to be fine for next season.

“I think there are more areas where United should see if you can have a better player, a different player.

“But I don’t think the goalkeeping situation needs to be addressed now.”

Van der Sar added: “He’s not been consistent in his performances this year.

“But with the qualities that he has, he should be able to play for Man Utd for next season.”

