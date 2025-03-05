Andre Onana is not looking to leave Manchester United in the summer transfer window, but that has not stopped the Red Devils from showing interest in two other young goalkeepers as their stance on Leeds’ Illan Meslier also becomes clear.

Onana has been on the books of Man Utd since the summer of 2023 when he joined Serie A giants Inter Milan and replaced David de Gea between the sticks. The goalkeeper had worked with then-Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag at Ajax and cost Man Utd an initial transfer fee of £43.8million.

Despite some high-profile errors, Onana has kept his place in the Man Utd starting line-up, playing 27 matches in the Premier League and six times in the Europa League this season.

Man Utd are looking to sign a new goalkeeper in the summer transfer window, but this is not a move directly related to Onana’s form.

Despite being 28 now, the Cameroon international believes that he can still improve, become more consistent, and get better under Man Utd head coach Ruben Amorim, who is still in the process of fully assessing him.

Onana is not looking to leave Old Trafford this summer, with Man Utd also aware that they would likely be making a book loss if they were to sell him in the summer transfer window.

However, the Red Devils are looking for a young goalkeeper who can come in as a number two for now and eventually become the first choice.

To this effect, Man Utd have shown a lot of interest in Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford .

The 22-year-old is one of the best young English goalkeepers and has kept 24 clean sheets in the Championship, as Burnley aim to win automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Trafford would be open to a move to Man Utd with the belief that he could become the number one goalkeeper over time, but Newcastle United are very serious suitors and are probably the front-runners for his signature as it stands.

Joan Garcia is also on Man Utd’s radar. The 23-year-old Espanyol star has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in LaLiga, and the Red Devils believe that he suits the profile they are looking for.

Man Utd have moved on from Illan Meslier

Man Utd had also shown interest in Leeds goalkeeper Meslier in recent times.

The Red Devils had identified the Frenchman as a goalkeeper who could come in as a short-term number two and eventually become the first choice between the posts.

However, the 25-year-old has not had the best of seasons for Leeds, even though the Whites are three points clear at the top of the Championship table and will fancy their chances of clinching automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Meslier joined Leeds on a permanent contract in 2020 after a loan spell from Lorient and is under contract at the West Yorkshire club until June 2026.

