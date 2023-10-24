Andre Onana: Man Utd ridiculed, as Cameroon icon questions choice of club after summer transfer

Andre Onana has been told that moving from Inter Milan to Manchester United did not represent ‘sporting growth’ when he changed clubs this summer.

After spending just one season at Inter, Onana joined Man Utd to become the successor to David de Gea this summer. The move reunited him with manager Erik ten Hag, who previously worked with him at Ajax.

Despite the positive impression he made in Italy, the start to Onana’s Man Utd career has not been plain sailing and there have already been questions about whether the right decisions were made.

Inter will be happy from their side, since they signed Onana for free and sold him for a significant sum, but former Cameroon international Patrick Mboma, who once had a loan spell in the Premier League with Sunderland, believes the 27-year-old might not have chosen the right next step after his time there.

Mboma told Tuttomercatoweb: “Onana is a great goalkeeper, he has few faults. Let’s say that high exits are his weakness, but he has many talents. With his feet he is not poor, we all know that.

“If you take him for 0 and sell him a year later for 50, it’s a very interesting thing. But the question is another: did Onana make the right choice? In my opinion on a sporting level going from Inter to Manchester United is not a sporting growth.”

Stats show Onana struggling to match Inter form for Man Utd

Onana reached the Champions League final with Inter last season, which was the culmination of his 41-appearance spell under Simone Inzaghi’s management, during which he only conceded 36 goals.

At Man Utd, he has already let in 20 goals from his first 12 appearances. But with a contract until 2028, he still has Ten Hag’s trust for the long term – so much so that the other goalkeeper Man Utd bought this summer, former Fenerbahce starter Altay Bayindir, is yet to make his debut for the club.

Inter replaced Onana by buying Yann Sommer from Bayern Munich. The Switzerland international has conceded just six goals from 11 games so far for the Nerazzurri, suggesting that it is business as usual at San Siro while their former shot-stopper still finds his feet at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, the other main player in this transfer chain of events – De Gea – is still on the lookout for his next club after he became a free agent following his lengthy spell in Manchester.

