Manchester United are actively seeking to offload goalkeeper Andre Onana in the summer transfer window, TEAMtalk understands, as the Red Devils identify his ideal replacement.

Much was made of Onana when he joined Man Utd from Inter Milan for £47.2million in 2023. Erik ten Hag was then the Red Devils manager and was a key figure behind the transfer, having worked with the Cameroon international at Ajax.

However, the 29-year-old has failed to convince everyone at Man Utd and has an unenviable record of nine errors leading to goals in the Premier League since his arrival – more than any other goalkeeper in that period.

In April, former Man Utd midfielder Nemanja Matic described Onana as “one of the worst keepers in Manchester United history”, as quoted on BBC Sport.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Man Utd are now actively trying to get rid of Onana and have alerted Saudi Pro League clubs to his availability.

One of the clubs in Saudi Arabia that Man Utd have reached out to is Neom SC, who will play in the top division from the 2025-26 campaign.

That Man Utd are desperately trying to offload Onana reflects their urgency to move him off.

However, the goalkeeper’s £200,000-per-week wages and contract until 2028 pose challenges.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that interested parties are wary of Onana’s high wage demands, especially after a 25% pay cut last summer due to Man Utd’s Champions League absence.

TEAMtalk understands that Onana is seeking a substantial financial package to relocate to Saudi Arabia, further complicating negotiations.

Man Utd’s financial constraints, including outstanding payments from his Inter transfer, mean they are holding out for a high transfer fee to comply with Profit and Sustainability Rules, which could deter suitors.

Ruben Amorim’s lack of confidence in Onana is evident, with the goalkeeper benched for key matches, including a recent 4-1 defeat to Newcastle.

DON’T MISS 🧤 SIX Man Utd targets named as Amorim decides costly Ten Hag flop MUST be replaced

Man United target Martinez as Onana replacement – sources

TEAMtalk understands that Man Utd manager Amorim is prioritising a new number one, with Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez emerging as a prime target.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that the Europa League finalists have identified Martínez, a 2022 World Cup winner with Argentina, as the ideal replacement for Onana.

The 32-year-old has been exceptional for Villa, keeping nine clean sheets in the Premier League last season and earning praise for his commanding presence and distribution.

However, prising Martínez from Villa, where he is under contract until 2027, will be costly, with a fee likely exceeding £50 million.

Martinez, though, is open to a new challenge and could leave Villa Park this summer.

Man Utd’s financial juggling act, coupled with Onana’s demands and the high fee they seek, makes this a complex deal.

Latest Man Utd news: Sunderland blow, Antony backing

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that Man Utd have suffered a blow in their quest to sign a Sunderland midfielder.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Borussia Dortmund are actively trying to sign the gem and are willing to pay £25million for him.

A former Man City player is close to joining Real Madrid after agreeing on personal terms with Los Blancos.

Meanwhile, Antony has been backed to get another chance at Man Utd.

POLL: Who was the worst signing of the Ten Hag era?