Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has made a firm decision on his future, according to a report, as Fabrizio Romano has revealed the player that Ruben Amorim is trying to sign to replace the Cameroonian star.

Onana arrived at Man Utd in the summer of 2023 from Inter Milan in a £43.8million deal amid hype and expectations. The goalkeeper worked with then Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag at Ajax and had a strong reputation for being one of the best in his position to play out from his back.

However, Onana has proven to be a decisive figure at Man Utd.

While the 29-year-old has made some very good and important saves, the former Inter star has made as many as nine mistakes leading to a goal in all competitions for the Red Devils.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Rudy Galetti, reported on April 23 that Man Utd ‘continue to follow the goalkeeper market, especially on request from coach Amorim’.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Man Utd are keen on a summer deal for Diogo Costa, but some at the Premier League club are not going to give up on Onana.

The Sun has now revealed that Onana wants to stay at Man Utd and will refuse to leave in the summer transfer window.

The goalkeeper ‘is not looking to leave Old Trafford this summer and wants to be part of Amorim’s revolution’.

Man Utd are having a dire Premier League campaign, but they will qualify for the Champions League next season if they beat Tottenham Hotspur in the final of the Europa League later this month.

A source has told The Sun that Onana ‘knows he has made mistakes but he sees proving people wrong as a challenge’.

Man Utd trying to sign Vanja Milinkovic-Savic

While Onana is bent on staying at Man Utd, the Red Devils are working hard behind the scenes to bring in a replacement for the former Ajax star.

Vanja Milinkovic-Savic failed to make an impact at Man Utd when he was a youngster, but he is 28 now and is one of the best goalkeepers in Italy.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano reported on GiveMeSport that the Serbia international goalkeeper is the subject of interest from Man Utd.

The Premier League giants have made ‘initial contacts’ for Milinkovic-Savic, who is expected to leave Torino this summer.

If Onana refuses to leave, then Man Utd and Amorim could have a huge problem on their hands.

Selling Onana is seen as important in order to fund a deal for a new goalkeeper.

Moreover, not many top goalkeepers would be willing to join Man Utd if they are not assured of a place in the starting line-up.

