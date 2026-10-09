Man Utd in dreamland as €10m exit plans initiated for ‘worst buy in history’

Manchester United will be in talks soon with Trabzonspor over the permanent exit of Andre Onana, according to a report, with the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, set to earn millions if the negotiations prove successful.

Onana spent the 2025/26 campaign on loan at Trabzonspor from Man Utd and returned to the Turkish Super Lig club on another temporary deal for this season.

The 30-year-old Cameroon international goalkeeper’s current contract with Man Utd runs out in the summer of 2028.

As reported by The Manchester Evening News on July 2, 2026, Man Utd could receive a loan fee of up to €1.5million (£1.3m, $1.7m) for Onana, but it depends on certain bonuses being met, such as Trabzonspor winning the Turkish Super Lig or qualifying for the Champions League.

It is a straight loan, with Trabzonspor not having an option or an obligation to make it permanent.

Onana made 34 appearances for Trabzonspor last season and has played eight times for the Turkish club so far this campaign.

Trabzonspor have been impressed with Onana’s performances, according to Turkish-Football, and have ‘initiated plans’ to secure his services on a permanent deal.

The club’s president, Ertugrul Dogan, is said to be ‘determined to negotiate a full deal before the end of the current campaign’.

The report published on October 8 stated: ‘Onana’s stellar performances this season – highlighted by an 81.5% save percentage – have convinced the Black Sea club’s hierarchy to pursue a permanent transfer rather than risk a summer bidding war.

‘President Dogan views Onana not only as a top-tier shot-stopper but also as an essential dressing room leader who elevates the team’s defensive structure.

‘With Onana entering the final stages of his contract at Old Trafford, another temporary loan arrangement is deemed unlikely by the English side.

‘Manchester United are eager to recoup a transfer fee before his contract expires, pushing Trabzonspor to open dialogue ahead of the winter window.’

On September 29, Turkiye reported that Man Utd want €10m (£8.5m, $11.2m) for Onana.

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Andre Onana wants Trabzonspor stay

The Turkish news outlet claimed that Trabzonspor would like Man Utd to ‘lower their price’ for the goalkeeper.

The report added: ‘If the management can persuade Manchester United to accept a reduction, they will also ask Onana, who earns €5.5 million annually along with a €2 million signing bonus, to make a sacrifice.

‘It is predicted that the Cameroonian goalkeeper will not cause any problems in this regard.

‘The star player, who is expected to sign a five-year contract, is ready to stay in Trabzon for a long time.

‘The management is expected to contact the player’s agent and sit down with both parties as soon as possible.’

Andre Onana ‘the worst buy in Man Utd’s history’

Man Utd will be over the moon to learn that Trabzonspor are ready to take Onana off their hands for good.

Onana cost Man Utd £47.2m in the summer of 2023, when they signed him from Inter Milan.

Erik ten Hag was then the manager of Man Utd, and it was the Dutchman who drove the deal for Onana, having worked with the goalkeeper at Ajax.

Onana was a flop at Man Utd and made numerous mistakes between the sticks.

In April 2025, former Red Devils midfielder Nemanja Matic described Onana as “one of the worst goalkeepers in Man United’s history”, as quoted on BBC Sport.

In August 2025, former Sky Sports presenter Richard Keys slammed Onana and said, as quoted on Metro: “Quite simply the worst buy in Manchester United’s history, bearing in mind they gave away a world-class keeper [David de Gea] to sign him.”

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