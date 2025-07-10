Man Utd edging closer to massive Andre Onana transfer decision – sources

Andre Onana is likely to stay at Manchester United, sources have told TEAMtalk, as the Premier League club reconsider their plans to sign a new goalkeeper in the summer transfer window.

Onana has not had the best of times since his move to Man Utd from Inter Milan in the summer of 2023 for £47.2million. Erik ten Hag worked with the goalkeeper at Ajax, and it was the then-Man Utd manager who drove the deal.

The 29-year-old has made some bad errors between the posts during his time at Man Utd and has not always been very reliable in front of goal.

However, the chances of Onana staying at Man Utd next season are growing stronger day by day.

Although no final decision has been made yet, the idea of part of the club’s management that prefers to give him another chance is prevailing, especially considering the massive investment made just two years ago when he joined from Inter.

Talks with AS Monaco never really moved forward, staying only at an early stage.

This is mainly because Onana himself wants to stay at Man Utd and prove his value after a difficult season.

Onana’s relationship with manager Ruben Amorim has also improved. While at first there were some concerns, leading the club to explore new goalkeeper options, those tensions have eased.

Man Utd looked at alternatives, including Marc-Andre ter Stegen of Barcelona, as we reported on June 8, but no target fully convinced the club.

As of today, Onana looks set to continue at Old Trafford, unless a major offer arrives.

Obviously, a €35million (£30m, $41m) bid might trigger internal discussions, but Man Utd are not actively pushing for a sale.

The club now seems more focused on supporting Onana, hoping he can bounce back and become a key player in Amorim’s new project.

