Manchester United could reportedly struggle to offload Andre Onana in the summer transfer window as head coach Ruben Amorim looks at three potential replacements, with the Premier League’s profitability and sustainability rules coming into play.

Much was made of Onana when he joined Man Utd from Inter Milan in the summer of 2023 for an initial transfer fee of £43.8m. Erik ten Hag was then in charge of the Red Devils, and having worked with the Cameroon international goalkeeper at Ajax, the Dutchman felt that the 28-year-old was perfect for his style of play.

While Onana is good at playing out from the back, his shot-stopping capability has been questioned, while he is not very decisive in critical situations.

The former Ajax and Inter goalkeeper has made three errors leading to goals in the Premier League – in defeats to Nottingham Forest, Wolves and Brighton and Hove Albion.

Onana’s mistakes in the Champions League last season saw Man Utd head out of Europe’s premier club competition at an early stage.

The Man Utd star made errors against Viktoria Plzen and Ipswich Town this season as well and has been strongly criticised by former Inter goalkeeper Alberto Fontana, who believes that Onana is unpopular with his teammates because of his theatrics.

Fontana told La Gazzetta dello Sport in February: “I couldn’t stand Andre Onana.

“A lot of smoke, a lot of somersaults. I played that role for many years and I know when you want to make something seem difficult that in reality is not.

“The classic ‘saves for the photographers.’ I have always not been a fan of Onana and I can’t explain how he is at that level.

“£50 million for him? Come on, I wouldn’t take him for free.”

Fontana added: “He is a goalkeeper who is unpopular with his teammates because he always seeks applause for himself.

“For me, it is truly inexplicable. So well done Inter for selling him. I don’t think Manchester United are enthusiastic about him.”

There were reports last week that Man Utd head coach Ruben Amorim is “increasingly frustrated” with Onana and wants to sign a new goalkeeper.

The Man Utd coaching staff have not been impressed with the goalkeeper’s mistakes and are concerned at the rate at which he is making mistakes.

Man Utd are reported to have identified Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford and Diogo Costa of FC Porto as potential replacements for Onana, with the Italian media reporting that AC Milan star Mike Maignan is also on the Red Devils’ radar.

However, according to the Manchester Evening News, Man Utd could struggle to offload Onana this summer.

The report has revealed that while Amorim wants to sign a new goalkeeper, Onana is “intent on staying at Manchester United next season despite his struggling form”.

The Cameroonian star is under contract at Man Utd until 2028 and does not envisage himself playing for another club anytime soon.

How much Manchester United want for Andre Onana

Onana cost Man Utd £43.8million in transfer fees, and it is unlikely that any club will pay that much for him this summer.

According to the Manchester Evening News, if Man Utd are to sell Onana in the summer transfer window, then they would require £28.32m.

That is the remaining cost of Onana’s transfer fee spread over the remaining three years of his contract, and United would need that to avoid a loss under the Premier League’s profitability and sustainability rules.

If Onana refuses to go, then Man Utd would have a big problem in terms of financially funding a deal for a new goalkeeper.

Latest Man Utd news: Chido Obi-Martin praise, Unai Emery linked

One of the players who came out with some credit after Man Utd’s defeat to Fulham in the FA Cup on Sunday is Chido Obi-Martin.

The 17-year-old former Arsenal prospect came on as a substitute in the second half and drew a great save from Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

Amorim was impressed with Obi-Martin and said: “And I think Chido did really well today. Of course, he was a little bit naïve in some moments, but you felt that, inside the box, he wants the ball – something the strikers have and he has.”

BBC Sport pundit Alan Shearer noted: “He’s been a real handful in there, you know.

“He’s certainly offered a lot more than Hojlund has when he was on the pitch. He’s been a nuisance and tough to play against.

“I like what I see from Obi, I really do. He’s certainly given them a different option to play with.”

While Man Utd are struggling, Antony is flourishing in his loan spell at Real Betis.

The Brazil international winger has scored three goals and given two assists in seven matches in all competitions for the LaLiga club,

Speaking about Antony on TNT Sports, Amorim said: “When you play against any team in England, the physicality is there. If you don’t have physicality, you will struggle a lot.

“Antony is so much better now in Spain. It’s [because of] a lot of factors, but I guarantee you it’s physicality.”

Meanwhile, it has been claimed that Man Utd are already looking to replace Amorim.

The Old Trafford chiefs are said to have been impressed with Unai Emery, who has transformed Aston Villa.

Villa finished in the Premier League top four last season and could do the same this campaign.

The Villans have also reached the last-16 stage of the Champions League this season.

