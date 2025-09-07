Andre Onana is seemingly on his way to Turkey

Manchester United are expecting Andre Onana to go ahead with a proposed loan move to Trabzonspor after making their feelings about his future very clear, TEAMtalk sources can reveal.

The Turkish club have made a loan offer for the out-of-favour goalkeeper and United are very willing to let him leave.

It is a tough moment for Onana to accept, as he is officially cast aside at United. Sources have indicated to TEAMtalk that he has been advised to make the move.

Indications towards him are that he is not likely to get Man Utd first team opportunities as it stands – as both Altay Bayindir and new shot-stopper Senne Lammens will always be preferred to him when available.

Ruben Amorim lost trust in him last season and then showed his ruthless nature in terms of where he stands by leaving him on the substitutes bench against both Fulham and Burnley.

His only appearance has been the 2-2 Carabao Cup draw against Grimsby Town, in which he struggled and went on to concede 12 goals in the penalty shoot-out.

United stopper Onana has a quick decision to make on the Trabzonspor move and looks set to have to accept it as no other serious offers have landed at this point.

Onana, 29, has felt he could prove himself to be worthy of United’s No.1 spot this season – but Amorim told bosses at the end of last season he wants a new goalkeeper and has not changed his mind on the Cameroon international.

Lammens and Bayindir will compete for a starting role in the Manchester derby after the international break, and that will continue to be the case moving forward.

Who will be the new Man Utd No.1?

A recent report from The Athletic stated that summer signing Lammens was signed with a view to competing for the starting spot from day one.

Tellingly, the report named Onana as his primary competition for starts, and completely omitted Bayindir from the conversation.

That appears to suggest that it’s Lammens who will get the nod when United return to Premier League action at Manchester City of all teams on September 14.

Lammens racked up the highest save percentage of all goalkeepers in Europe’s top 10 leagues last season (77.4%).

The giant Belgian also conceded roughly 18 goals FEWER than he would have been expected to concede based off his xG (expected goals) numbers.

Clearly, Lammens is a high-quality goalkeeper, but he has been playing at a completely different level in Belgian football compared to the Premier League and at a club of the magnitude of United.

Lammens will get a big taster of what to expect when he walks out at The Etihad, if he does indeed get the nod ahead of Bayindir.

