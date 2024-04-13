Andre Onana reveals why he’ll never back under-pressure Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has revealed why he will not publically back boss Erik ten Hag despite continued reports that the Old Trafford chief is fighting for his job.

The Dutchman’s future remains up in the air as former Chelsea and Brighton boss Graham Potter waits in the wings due to his connections with Sir Jim Ratcliffe and incoming sporting director Dan Ashworth.

Ratcliffe became United’s new minority owner around Christmas time, taking over football operations in the process and is yet to publically back Ten Hag.

There have been reports that United’s players believe Ten Hag has already accepted his fate at the club and that he will be leaving in the summer.

DON’T MISS: Man Utd transfers: Five top talents to have played under Nagelsmann and could follow him to Old Trafford

And while Onana, who conceded two more goals in a 2-2 draw with Bournemouth on Saturday evening, feels the former Ajax chief is a top manager – he will not publicly endorse him because Ten Hag is ‘already big enough to back himself’.

Onana told Sky Sports: “Football doesn’t have a memory. You deliver good today and yesterday, tomorrow you don’t deliver good and they are always going to remember what you did last. And unfortunately, you can’t change that.

“Erik is a very good manager. I’m not here to back him because he’s already big enough to back himself.

“He did great things for United last season. But this is football and I always say football is temporary.”

Onana hails United duo

Meanwhile, Onana was also full of praise for fellow United keepers Altay Bayindir and Tom Heaton for helping him through a difficult spell earlier in the current campaign.

“We are in this together,” Onana added. “I want to thank Tom, Altay [as well as goalkeeping coaches] Richard [Hartis] and Craig [Mawson].

“It’s been a difficult time, a difficult situation, a difficult start for me. We have to protect each other, especially when things are not going good.

“They were there with me. [They said] take your time. Most of the keepers who have been here at Manchester United had difficulty in the beginning.”

READ MORE: Man Utd told to break bank to sign classy Man City target amid huge Ballon d’Or claim