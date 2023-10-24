Andre Onana: Season-changing save hailed by Ferdinand, Scholes as keeper confidently reacts

Manchester United had Andre Onana to thank for helping them secure their first Champions League win this season after his penalty save against FC Copenhagen.

Man Utd went in front at Old Trafford via Harry Maguire, a player who has faced his fair share of criticism in recent months, and the fact that they held on to the victory was also thanks to another maligned figure in the shape of summer signing Onana.

The goalkeeper, who joined from Inter to succeed David de Gea as Erik ten Hag’s no.1, has been in the spotlight, but was given an opportunity to prove himself when Copenhagen were awarded a penalty deep into stoppage time.

From the last kick of the game, Jordan Larsson’s effort was saved by Onana, which could prove to be a turning point in how he is perceived at Old Trafford.

Speaking on TNT Sports, former Man Utd players Rio Ferdinand and Paul Scholes heaped the praise on the former Inter shot-stopper.

Ferdinand said: “Onana – Scholesy called it – we were standing in the tunnel, he said as soon as the penalty was given, this could change his season. And I hope it does.

“Confidence-wise, I hope he grows now. He’ll be able to go from strength to strength, because all players need that moment. Hopefully, I’d love to think that this is the one.”

Scholes said: “They’re two characters who have had a bit of stick [Maguire and Onana].

“Onana hasn’t had a great start to his Manchester United career so hopefully this will give him the boost he needs.”

The former midfielder later added: “Onana became a hero, which is something that will do him the world of good, I would have thought.”

Onana celebrates Man Utd win

In his own post-match interview, Onana played down the importance of his penalty save and claimed he was just doing his job – but that he can sense the club are going in the right direction after a slow start in the Champions League.

He reacted: “Just doing my job, you know? It was important for us to win against a very tough team. I’m happy for the victory. We did a very good game.

“Great goal from the big guy, from Harry. I’m very happy and we have to continue like that.

“Like I always said, we are Manchester United, a very big club, big players, so it was just a matter of time. Now we have to continue like this and when I see the way we are working, I have no doubt we will make it.”