Ultimate humiliation for Andre Onana as brutal Real Madrid rejection claim emerges amid Man Utd ‘agreement’

Trabzonspor did not have Andre Onana as their first-choice goalkeeper as the Manchester United star edges closer to an exit from Old Trafford, according to a report, which has revealed that the Turkish Super Lig club were keen on a Real Madrid star instead.

Onana’s days at Man Utd are numbered, with sources telling TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, that the Cameroon international is on his way to Turkey to play for Trabzonspor.

TEAMtalk understands that Trabzonspor want to sign Onana on a loan deal from Man Utd, who have advised the goalkeeper to make the move.

Man Utd signed Senne Lammens in the summer transfer window, while Altay Bayindir is still at Old Trafford.

Onana will not get much, if any, first-team opportunities at Man Utd in the coming weeks and months if he stays.

The Guardian has reported that Onana is ‘open’ to moving to Trabzonspor, who are said to have ‘reached a verbal agreement’ with Man Utd over a loan deal.

Trabzonspor are a modest club in Turkey, and while they won the title in 2022, they finished only seventh in the Turkish Super Lig last season.

It has now emerged that even Onana was not Trabzonspor’s first-choice goalkeeper target, with Defensa Central revealing that the Turkish club wanted to sign Andriy Lunin instead.

The Real Madrid-centric news outlet has reported that Trabzonspor ‘asked Real Madrid about Lunin’ a week ago.

When the Ukraine international goalkeeper ‘refused’ to leave Madrid and move to Turkey, Trabzonspor decided to approach Man Utd for Onana.

Lunin wants to stay at arguably the biggest club in the world and bide his time to eventually replace Thibaut Courtois as the number one goalkeeper at Real Madrid.

Andre Onana will regret AS Monaco snub

Onana has had a tough time at Man Utd, and the Red Devils pushing him to join a modest Turkish club that did not even have him as their first-choice goalkeeper target is the ultimate humiliation for the 29-year-old, who won the Eredivisie title three times with Ajax and reached the final of the Champions League with Inter Milan in 2022/23.

The Man Utd goalkeeper must surely regret not joining AS Monaco when he had the chance to earlier this summer.

Back in June, Monaco wanted to sign Onana, but the Cameroonian star turned down the chance to move to the Ligue 1 club.

Onana wanted to stay at Man Utd and convince manager Ruben Amorim and the Old Trafford faithful that he can still succeed at the Premier League giants.

Monaco finished third in the Ligue 1 table last season and will play in the UEFA Champions League in the 2025/26 campaign.

The Ligue 1 outfit will face Manchester City, Real Madrid, Juventus, Club Brugge, Tottenham Hotspur, Borussia Dortmund, Galatasaray and Pafos in the League Phase of the Champions League this season.

