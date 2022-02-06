Manchester United have agreed to finally sell midfielder Andreas Pereira, who will sign for Flamengo on a permanent deal according to a report.

The 26-year-old moved to Old Trafford as a youngster in 2012 and subsequently rose through the ranks. In fact, he made his debut in August 2014 under then-manager Louis van Gaal.

Since then, though, Pereira has only made 74 more appearances for United. Sixty-three of those came in the 2018/19 and 2019/20 seasons, when he formed a key part of the first team.

But either side of those spells, he has spent time on loan at Granada, Valencia, Lazio and Flamengo. Lazio tried to sign Pereira permanently last summer, but talks with United did not progress.

Thereafter, the midfielder moved to Flamengo on a season-long loan last summer. The Brazilian club have since been trying to sign the midfielder permanently in recent months.

Reports have claimed that Flamengo sent club chiefs to England this weekend to discuss a deal with United.

And according to UOL Sport, both sides had successful talks and in fact reached an agreement.

The two parties agreed terms for 75 per cent of Pereira’s economic rights. Such a transfer model is common in south America.

However, the Premier League forbids its clubs to partake in co-ownership of players. As such, it remains where the other 25 per cent of the player’s economic rights will go.

Nevertheless, Man Utd will earn €14million (£12million) from Pereira’s permanent sale.

United will receive the majority of the fee up front, with the rest paid through performance-related add-ons.

Pereira, who has 18 months left on his Old Trafford deal, will then sign a three-year contract until 2026.

Pereira eyeing Man Utd exit

Speaking earlier this year, Pereira insisted that he wants a permanent transfer to Flamengo.

He said: “My desire has always been to stay here at Flamengo, and now we are going to do everything.

“We are going to talk to President Landim and Marcos Braz to make this possible. Of course, I have a feeling that I owe the fans a title.

Those comments came after Pereira made a costly error in the Copa Libertadores title.