Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira has revealed that his firm desire is to seal a permanent transfer to Flamengo.

The 25-year-old rose through the ranks at Old Trafford and made his debut at in 2014 under Louis van Gaal’s stewardship. Since then, though, he has only made 75 appearances in total.

In between then and now, he has spent time on loan at Granada and Valencia. And while he stayed at United for the 2018/19 and 2019/20 campaigns, his best effort was 25 Premier League games in 2019/20.

As a result, after a spell at Lazio, Pereira is now on loan again, this time in Brazil with Flamengo. The midfielder has enjoyed his time there, aside from a costly error in the Copa Libertadores final which cost his side victory.

But if anything, that has inspired him to redeem himself by staying at Flamengo.

He told ESPN: “My desire has always been to stay here at Flamengo, and now we are going to do everything.

“We are going to talk to President Landim and Marcos Braz to make this possible. Of course, I have a feeling that I owe the fans a title.”

Flamengo can do so by activating the €20million (£17million) purchase clause in the loan deal from United. However, that would represent a club-record deal for the Brazilian club.

Liverpool target Bowen, Raphinha Liverpool's search for Mane and Salah's successors sees them target two from the Prem.

According to Flamengo source Paparazzo Rubro Negro, Flamengo do not want to pay that much for Pereira. Instead, they want a cheaper deal and could ask for a £5million reduction.

But any further discount from United looks unlikely, with the Red Devils wanting to make a decent profit on their academy graduate.

What are the chances of Mohamed Salah signing a new contract with Liverpool?

Pereira’s time with Flamengo started well with five goals and one assist in 18 games for the club. However, he wants to redeem himself by staying on in Brazil.

Back at Old Trafford, United interim boss Ralf Rangnick has detailed his criteria for January signings.

Rangnick details Man Utd transfer plans

The German tactician has already been linked with signing a number of players including RB Leipzig midfielder Amadou Hiadara.

Rangnick said in his latest press conference: “My opinion on winter transfers is clear.

“It needs to be a player who improves the quality, who helps the team to get better. It needs to be a high quality player, no matter which area of the pitch.

“On the other hand, it needs to be a player who, if they were available in the summer, they’re available for similar conditions in the winter. Then it might make sense.

“It needs to be the right mentality as well as the right quality.”

READ MORE: Rangnick names Man Utd January transfer criteria as major financial factor comes to light