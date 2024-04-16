Andreas Pereira names biggest Man Utd FLOP he played with during ‘loveless’ Old Trafford stay

Angel Di Maria struggled to adapt at United, according to Andreas Pereira

Fulham star Andreas Pereira has revealed the biggest Manchester United flop from his 11-year spell at Old Trafford while also appearing to aim a veiled dig at his old club in the process.

The Brazil international midfielder joined United from Dutch giants PSV back in 2011, starting off in the youth ranks before eventually making his first-team debut in 2014.

In total, Pereira played 75 games for the Red Devils and spent time out on loan at Spanish sides Granada and Valencia as well as Italian club Lazio and back in his homeland with Flamengo.

The 28-year-old quit United permanently in 2022, moving to the Cottagers and has opened up on aspects of his stay in Manchester in a fresh interview.

“Sometimes it’s not the right time at the right club,’ Pereira said on Rio Ferdinand’s YouTube channel. “Some things don’t go well for you, it doesn’t mean you’re a s*** player.

“I’ve seen it with a lot of players at Man Utd, big names that come and then don’t play good.”

Asked to name any specific players, Pereira added: “For me, Angel Di Maria. From the first session, he was unbelievable.

“He arrived from the Champions League final, being the best player, after the first session everyone said we would win the league. This guy was amazing.

“The Leicester goal… When he did the dink and the heart (celebration) after… Then you know what happened. It was crazy.”

Pereira, however, was not so kind when speaking about Di Maria’s overall failure to adapt to wearing the famous No.7 shirt at Old Trafford.

He added: “He [Di Maria] didn’t adapt. Then the thing happened with this family. I was thinking, ‘How can this kind of player not play at United?’ – so the pressure is there.

“It’s difficult to play for United. To wear the No.7 shirt. It is difficult.”

Pereira aims swipe at Man Utd

Meanwhile, Pereira also insists he didn’t feel ‘loved’ at the club and was also told that ‘crazy’ for wanting to join Flamengo on loan.

“I wanted to play,” Pereira added when asked about efforts to leave United. “After Covid, I wanted to play.

“I was going crazy. I wanted to show I was good enough. I was very close to joining Everton.

“Suddenly, my father called me and told me I had never played in Brazil. I was thinking, ‘Where do we go then?’ – then the president of Flamengo called my dad and said if he wants to come, he can come.

“I said let’s go to Flamengo. Everyone at United said I was crazy, that I would stay in Brazil and I would never come back to Europe. [But] I wanted to play in Brazil.

“I wanted to feel loved. I didn’t feel the love I thought I should get. I wanted to feel the love, from my own people, be close to my family and enjoy my football.”

