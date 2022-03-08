Man Utd may have another summer exit to ponder after the reasons why a permanent Andreas Pereira transfer to Flamengo could soon collapse emerged.

The one-time Brazil international has been on United’s books dating back to 2011. Pereira, now 26, broke into the Red Devils’ first-team in 2014, though never did enough to become a mainstay in the team.

As such, a series of loan exits materialised, most recently to Lazio last season and to Brazilian outfit Flamengo for the current campaign.

By all accounts, Andreas Pereira had impressed in his early showings despite making a decisive error in the 2021 Copa Libertadores final. However, the latest from Sport Witness details how things have soured.

Pereira made another blunder in the recent victory over Vasco da Gama on Sunday. While it wasn’t enough to cost Flamengo victory in a 2-1 win, it has heightened talk over whether it’s wise to turn his loan spell permanent.

Reports in February stated United and Flamengo had negotiated a €20m option to buy upon sanctioning the loan. That always sounded high for a Brazilian side, and ESPN later claimed a £6.7m January bid had been rebuffed by Man Utd.

Andreas Pereira booed off in Rio derby

Flamengo were clearly on board with signing Pereira outright – albeit to a lower price than negotiated. Sport Witness add a €10m fee had since been agreed between the two clubs, though even that reduced deal is now in jeopardy.

Firstly, that stems from Pereira’s drop in form that saw him booed off the pitch against Vasco. The outlet claim this is not the first time that has happened this season.

Secondly, Flamengo are reportedly under pressure from the Brazilian Central Bank regarding ‘unpaid taxes from the 1990s’.

That has forced them to call a halt to any potential transfer dealings for the time being, with the latest state of play detailed by journalist Mauro Cézar Pereira.

“I think there’s a chance that it will collapse,” he told Jovem Pan Esportes. “Now it will depend on what justice will resolve.”

On the subject of United, the journalist confirmed the proposed agreement between the two clubs at €10m is not done and dusted: “Regarding the English club, it’s that thing, they haven’t signed yet.

“They can also sell to another. If another interested club appears, the player wants to leave, they take him and sell him.”

With a sale to Flamengo now looking increasingly unlikely, United will have a fresh headache in the summer. Pereira’s contract at Old Trafford expires in 2023. As such, they’ll be under pressure to find a new buyer or risk losing him for free 12 months later.

Napoli nightmare to give Man Utd summer headache

Meanwhile, Manchester United look increasingly likely to be facing a fresh decision over the future of Axel Tuanzebe in the summer, according to reports in Italy that update the state of play for Napoli.

Tuanzebe was loaned out for the second time this season when arriving in Naples in January. He had previously been farmed out to Aston Villal However, minutes were hard to come by once Steven Gerrard took charge.

After the Serie A side sold Kostas Manolas just before the January transfer window opened, it was felt that Tuanzebe would be a logical replacement. However, he has only managed two appearances for his new club.

Napoli omitted him from their Europa League squad list before their play-off defeat to Barcelona for technical reasons. He has since also struggled with physical problems, particularly in his back.

Therefore, Gazzetta Dello Sport write that the chances of Napoli keeping Tuanzebe permanently are getting slimmer. That could become a dilemma for his parent club, who only have him under contract until 2023.

It has been a change of tune from Napoli, who despite the lack of an option to buy, have spoken openly in the past about negotiating a longer stay for the 24-year-old. Given what has since transpired, they are now adapting their plans.

For now, Tuanzebe is following a personalised training plan in an effort to recover his fitness. While doing so, he is separate from Luciano Spalletti’s squad.

Whether he will have a place back at Man Utd in the future is questionable. Only time will tell where Tuanzebe will be playing his football next season.

