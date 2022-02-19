Andreas Pereira may not complete a permanent transfer from Manchester United to Flamengo after all, according to reports coming from Brazil.

A year and a half has passed since Andreas Pereira made his most recent appearance for Man Utd. A loan spell with Lazio followed for the 2020-21 season and he is currently on the same terms with Flamengo.

The move to Brazil has been beneficial for the midfielder. He has made 26 appearances for Flamengo so far, scoring five goals.

It has been expected for a while that the move will become permanent in the summer. Flamengo can make Pereira their own for a fee of €20m, but have been trying to negotiate a discount.

They have managed to drive the price down to around €10m, with reports indicating the transfer should become official soon. But now there are doubts over whether it will go ahead at all.

According to journalist Jorge Nicola (via Sport Witness), some Flamengo board members are trying to convince the club president to pull away from the transfer.

They have raised concerns about a drop-off in form for the Belgian-born ace. What’s more, they still feel a deal would not be fully efficient for a player who is out of contract with Man Utd in 2023.

Therefore, unless Man Utd drop their demands further, they may miss out on the chance to cash in on Pereira as had been planned.

Of course, other suitors could yet swoop in, or Flamengo’s president could veto those trying to dissuade him. But there is enough reason to now doubt the deal will be done.

Back with his parent club, Pereira had reached a total of 75 appearances and four goals across his career. However, his place in their plans diminished in recent years.

It seems unlikely there would be a route back for him in Manchester. Therefore, he will be facing an anxious wait to see if Flamengo follow their plan for him or not.

Andreas Pereira not only loanee with uncertain future

Someone in a similar situation to Andreas Pereira within the Man Utd squad is Donny van de Beek. He was signed for decent money from Ajax in 2020, but things have not gone to plan.

After struggling for starts across 18 months, he was finally allowed to leave on loan in January. Everton offered him a route elsewhere in the Premier League.

It will be beneficial for his development, which has stagnated at the age of 24. And now there are also plans for him to complete a permanent Man Utd exit.

According to the Daily Star, Van de Beek will do all he can to make his Everton stay a permanent one – on one condition.

The outlet states Van de Beek ‘will push’ and is ‘desperate’ to join Everton for good – providing they avoid relegation this season.

Going into the weekend, the Toffees were five points clear of the drop and have games in hand over the teams in 17th, 18th and 19th.

The report states Van de Beek has ‘no intention’ of returning to United to see his career stall on the bench. However, the decision may not be his to make.

Firstly, it would require Everton to make a bid to sign him permanently in the summer. What’s more, United opted against negotiating an option to buy in his loan deal.

That was with a view to allowing their next manager the final say on Van de Beek’s future.

Regardless, the midfielder seems intent on staying in Merseyside, and the Star claim United could cash in if a £20m bid is lodged.

