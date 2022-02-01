Man Utd haven’t responded to a bid to sign Andreas Pereira, and the figures involved in the offer will raise eyebrows at the club, per a report.

The Brazilian midfielder, 26, is currently half way through a one-year loan at Flamengo. By all accounts, Pereira has been revitalised back in his home country, though did make an infamous error in the 2021 Copa Libertadores final.

Pereira spoke to ESPN in December and revealed his desire to turn his temporary stint at Flamengo permanent.

“My desire has always been to stay here at Flamengo, and now we are going to do everything,” said Pereira.

“We are going to talk to President Landim and Marcos Braz to make this possible. Of course, I have a feeling that I owe the fans a title.”

Flamengo can do so by activating the €20million (£17million) purchase clause in the loan deal from United. However, that would represent a club-record deal for the Brazilian club.

Now, Sport Witness have shed new light on the situation, and revealed Flamengo have lodged an early offer.

Flamengo chief confirms Pereira offer

Their article carries quotes from Flamengo chief Marcos Braz, who confirmed his side have made a bid for Pereira.

The article states the offer was worth €8m (£6.67m). That represents an ambitious venture given the figure is not even half of the option United negotiated last summer.

“The English have still not responded, maybe due to the closing of the window, which is today,” said Marcos Braz during a press conference on deadline day.

“They could be waiting for some possibility, some proposal. We have not received a response regarding the proposal.”

Man Utd are fully expected to reject that proposal when they get round to giving their response. However, the Pereira story may not end there.

The article concludes it’s likely the low-ball bid is simply their opening gambit. Flamengo may yet return with a higher bid deeper into Pereira’s loan spell that may be more to United’s liking.

Man Utd complete transfer they weren’t actively pursuing

Meanwhile, Man Utd have announced Borussia Monchengladbach have succeeded in signing Dillon Hoogewerf, and the finer details of the move suggest United were unsure about the deal.

Per United’s official website, Monchengladbach have signed the 19-year-old Dutch winger from the Red Devils.

The move was presumably agreed prior to Monday’s deadline and has now been officially confirmed after receiving international clearance. The United statement described the move as a ‘permanent’ one.

ESPN’s Rob Dawson, as well as the Manchester Evening News, shed further light on the switch. Dawson stated United have received an ‘undisclosed fee’, and have included multiple clauses into the deal.

The Red Devils have negotiated a sell-on clause, along with receiving a fee if Monchengladbach loan Hoogewerf out in the future. That was backed up by the MEN, though their report stated United weren’t actively looking to sell Hoogewerf.

However, the club has an embarrassment of riches in the forward ranks. As such, the teenager’s chances of penetrating the first eleven any time soon were extremely slim.

Accordingly, Man Utd agreed to facilitate a move when Monchengladbach came calling.

