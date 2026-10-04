Manchester United midfielder Andrey Santos’s performance for Brazil against India has not been overly hailed in the national media, but doubts persist about the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS’, decision to sign him from Chelsea in the summer transfer window.

Santos started for Brazil in their 4-0 victory over India at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday.

Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti included Man Utd midfielder Santos in his starting line-up.

The 22-year-old, who joined Man Utd from Chelsea in the summer transfer window for a total of £50million, played for 61 minutes before being taken off for former Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli.

During his time on the pitch in Kolkata, Santos took one shot, which was not on target, created one chance, had a passing accuracy of 91.2%, and made two tackles.

The Brazilian media, though, was not overly impressed with the display produced by Santos.

Globo gave Santos 6 out of 10 in its Player Ratings and noted: ‘Sound in his defensive duties and in playing the ball out from the back, he covered the length of the pitch and closed down spaces effectively.’

GZH also rated Santos’s performance at 6 out of 10 and observed: ‘A bureaucratic game in which it didn’t compromise, but didn’t create anything different either.’

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Man Utd doubts raised over Andrey Santos

Santos has failed to establish himself in the Man Utd starting line-up under manager Carrick so far this season.

The youngster has made only start in the Premier League and has played just 26 minutes in the Champions League.

With Carlos Baleba set to be available for Carrick after the international break, Santos will find it even harder to play week in and week out for the Red Devils.

There have already been doubts on Santos, with prominent former players and pundits suggesting that Man Utd should not have signed the Brazilian midfielder from Chelsea.

In early September, Paul Ince said, as quoted in The Mirror: “I don’t understand why United would buy Santos for £50m and Baleba for £70m when they already have [Kobbie] Mainoo.

“I felt there might be other areas where the money could have been spent.

“Perhaps in the full-back area or a striker to help them push for the top two or three.”

Former Man Utd midfielder Paul Scholes said on The Good, The Bad and The Football podcast in September: “It feels quite sad to say this, but Man United are a club now that are not trying to win the league with recruitment.

“Santos, Baleba, they’ve brought players in that physically they may be better. Santos played 11 games for Chelsea (Note: Santos actually made 47 appearances for Chelsea), they paid £50million for him.

“But he’s not getting into the team, now Baleba might make a bit of difference.

“But again, if you’re recruiting at the start of the season for Manchester United, it should be for players that you think you can go and win the league with. I think they’re a million miles away.

“I think they’re just trying to consolidate from what Michael [Carrick] did last year, which is hard to get your head around.

“Were United trying to buy an Elliot Anderson? Probably.

“Now that’s a signing where you think that might help you get a lot better.

“The players they’ve bought aren’t making them any better.”

Wayne Rooney said on The United Stand last month: “What I don’t understand is, so we signed Tielemans, we signed Santos, then we signed Baleba, who I think is a good signing, Baleba, when he gets on the pitch.

“But then you have got Santos on the bench.

“So then, when Baleba is fit, is Tielemans going to go to the bench? Is Mainoo going to go to the bench?

“Is Baleba going to sit on the bench?

“Then you have got two players you have brought in or one of your younger players who there’s so many high hopes for and probably being Utd’s best player over the last couple of games in Mainoo sitting on the bench, when, if that’s the case if Carrick doesn’t fancy Santos or for whatever reason that signing has been made, then why was that money not used on full-backs or another striker which is so clear the club needed.”

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