Manchester United are plotting a move for Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos, with David Ornstein and Fabrizio Romano both confirming the Red Devils’ interest.

Santos, 22, joined Chelsea from Vasco da Gama in 2023 and has since had loan spells with Nottingham Forest and BlueCo side Strasbourg.

In 2025/26, the defensive midfielder was integrated into the Chelsea first team by Enzo Maresca. Despite not starting games consistently, he made 43 appearances across all competitions, scoring three goals in the process.

Santos remains very highly rated at Chelsea under new manager Xabi Alonso. However, reliable journalist David Ornstein has confirmed that Man Utd could look to prise him away from Stamford Bridge.

“Manchester United exploring deal to sign Andrey Santos from Chelsea,” Ornstein posted on X.

“No club talks yet – enquiries by multiple suitors to 22yo’s agents. #MUFC keen but will depend on price. #CFC would not block move if suits all parties.”

The interest has also been confirmed by another reputable source, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

“Manchester United made enquiry to be informed on Andrey Santos situation for midfield, as The Guardian reported,” Romano posted on X.

“Initial talks on player side but no approach or bid to Chelsea yet. Understand #CFC consider Andrey NOT untouchable if a good proposal arrives.”

READ MORE – Fabrizio Romano confirms Man Utd signing is fully agreed, with announcement delay explained

Man Utd exploring £50m move for Chelsea maestro

Indeed, it was The Guardian who revealed the latest on a potential Man Utd move for Santos.

They go into a little more detail, noting that Chelsea wouldn’t rule out a sale if an offer in the region of £50million arrives.

Michael Carrick’s side have already agreed a deal to sign Atalanta star Ederson but remain keen to bring in two more new midfielders.

After missing out on Mateus Fernandes and Elliot Anderson, Man Utd are now looking elsewhere and Chelsea star Santos is emerging as a serious option.

The report notes that Santos is open to leaving Chelsea in pursuit of more consistent playing time, with his path to the Blues’ starting XI blocked by Moises Caicedo.

Man Utd are yet to launch any formal bid for Santos but he is under consideration, along with the likes of Bournemouth star Alex Scott and Borussia Dortmund’s Felix Nmecha.

Interestingly, Chelsea are also keen on Germany international Nmecha.

But INEOS appear to have an advantage in the race for the 25-year-old, as director of football Jason Wilcox already ‘knows him well’ – and could drive down the price BVB are demanding.

Nmecha is reportedly available for around £86million this summer.

FULL BREAKDOWN – Every completed Man Utd transfer in summer 2026: Signings, exits, loans