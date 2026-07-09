Manchester United have wrapped up a double signing on the same day, though there are growing fears a third agreed deal could be aborted.

Man Utd’s primary focus entering the summer transfer window was completely re-shaping their central midfield options.

Casemiro has left via free agency, and Manuel Ugarte – prior to suffering an ACL tear – was expected to be sold.

Accordingly, and to ensure Michael Carrick can cope with a return to Champions League football next term, three new signings in the engine room are wanted.

The first player to arrive will be Andrey Santos by way of Chelsea.

Man Utd and the Blues struck a club-to-club agreement worth £48m plus £2m in add-ons. Santos, 22, ironed out personal terms on a five-year deal with a club option for a sixth season.

Chelsea granted the Brazilian permission to undergo a medical today (Thursday). And according to transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, Santos has just passed that medical.

What’s more, Romano also revealed both clubs have signed all the relevant documentation that now makes this transfer official.

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Man Utd finalise Andrey Santos transfer

Taking to X, Romano wrote: ‘Andrey Santos has just completed a successful medical as new Manchester United player.

‘Clubs signed all documents for £50m package deal. Andrey signs tomorrow, Friday on deal until June 2031 plus option at #MUFC.’

The next player to arrive won’t be a midfielder.

On Thursday, Romano and talkSPORT’s Alex Crook brought news of Man Utd agreeing a deal to bring veteran goalkeeper, Karl Darlow, on board.

The Athletic were first to report on the story, but it was Romano and Crook who revealed the deal was done.

Darlow, 35, will slot in as Man Utd’s primary back-up to Senne Lammens, and ahead of Tom Heaton in the goalkeeping ranks.

Andre Onana has re-joined Trabzonspor for a second loan stint, while Altay Bayindir is now expected to depart on the back of Darlow’s arrival.

Darlow left Leeds United via free agency at the end of June, meaning no transfer fee has to be paid.

Leeds had offered Darlow a new deal, but he’ll now swap Elland Road for Old Trafford and serve as deputy to Lammens.

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Ederson transfer could collapse?

The elephant in the room is Ederson, with the Atalanta midfielder’s transfer to Man Utd verbally agreed six weeks ago.

Ederson passed the first part of his medical in the USA while at the World Cup with Brazil. However, Man Utd are insisting he takes another medical in England.

When providing the latest on this saga on his YouTube channel, Romano certainly hinted this is a deal Man Utd could call off.

He explained: “Ederson already completed the first part of the extra medical.

“There will be a second part, and any moment from now on, Man Utd will provide a verdict on the Ederson deal.

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“At the moment, the deal is on hold. It’s verbally agreed between Man Utd and Atalanta, and between Man Utd and Ederson.

“First part of the medical done in the USA. Man Utd wanted to check more. Extra checks are taking place in England, and then Man Utd will communicate to Atalanta and the agent of the player whether they proceed or whether the deal is off.”