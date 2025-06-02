Manchester United could sign Andriy Lunin from Real Madrid for a modest fee in the summer transfer window, according to a report in Spain, as the Red Devils make their stance on Andre Onana clear.

Madrid and Man Utd are two of the biggest clubs in the world, but both have had disappointing campaigns. The Red Devils finished as low as 15th in the Premier League table, while Los Blancos failed to win LaLiga, the Copa del Rey or the Champions League.

There have already been changes at both Man Utd and Madrid, including the former signing Matheus Cunha from Wolves and the latter replacing Carlo Ancelotti with Xabi Alonso as the manager.

Man Utd are also on the hunt for a new goalkeeper, with Onana failing to impress under Erik ten Hag or Ruben Amorim.

According to Opta, Onana has the worst clean sheet percentage and the second-worst save percentage of any Man Utd goalkeeper to have played 900 or more minutes since the 2003/04 season.

Man Utd manager Amorim wants a new goalkeeper, with GiveMeSport reporting last week that Madrid star Andriy Lunin is among the potential replacements for Onana that the Premier League club are considering.

Defensa Central has now revealed Madrid’s stance on selling Lunin in the summer transfer window.

The Real Madrid-centric Spanish news outlet that Lunin’s agent, Jorge Mendes, is looking for a new club in Europe for the goalkeeper.

Although the priority for the Ukraine international is to stay at Madrid, the 26-year-old’s camp is not ruling out a potential departure from the Santiago Bernabeu.

Lunin’s agents ‘have warned Real Madrid’s directors that there are teams from Italy and England interested in the player, and they want to know how much money Real Madrid is asking for in a possible sale’.

Madrid president Florentino Perez has reportedly told Lunin’s entourage that he will sell the goalkeeper for €25-30million (£21m/$28.6m – £25.3m, $34.3m).

Described as “a wonderful goalkeeper” by his Madrid team-mate Thibaut Courtois in October 2024, Lunin has been on the books of the Spanish giants since 2018 and has won LaLiga and the Champions League twice each.

DON’T MISS 🔴⚫ Al-Hilal won’t buckle in Bruno Fernandes bid as Romano reveals how Salah failure is fueling Man Utd raid

Man Utd want Andre Onana gone – sources

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on May 20 that Man Utd are actively trying to sell Onana in the summer transfer window.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Man Utd have reached out to clubs in Saudi Arabia, including Neom SC, to offload the goalkeeper.

However, the problem is that Onana is on a weekly salary of £200,000 and is under contract at Man Utd until 2028.

The goalkeeper himself is happy at Man Utd and is not actively looking to leave Old Trafford.

With Man Utd having PSR issues, until and unless they are able to get Onana off their books, signing a replacement goalkeeper would be tough.

Moreover, having two goalkeepers fighting to be the number one could give Amorim a headache in terms of keeping both of them happy.

Latest Man Utd news: Mateta fee set, Man City raid

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Rudy Galetti, has revealed the transfer fee that Man Utd have to pay for Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Man Utd are keen on signing a new striker in the summer transfer window.

Mateta is a player that the Red Devils are keen on, and Premier League rivals Crystal Palace are ready to sell him for a bargain fee.

Man Utd are in talks to sign a Serie A gem, according to a report.

It has been reported that Man Utd are eyeing a swoop for one of Manchester City’s best young players.

QUIZ: How well do you know Andre Onana?